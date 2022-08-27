Jim Harbaugh had a very specific set of evaluations he made to get to the starting quarterback decision for weeks one and two.

Announced on Saturday via the In the Trenches podcast, Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara will start week one against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy will follow it up with a start of his own in week two against Hawaii.

What went into the decision?

Harbaugh discussed a handful of categories that went into his decision. The first one was the ability to be a passer.

"The way I've been evaluating is with them being able to be a passer," Harbaugh said. "By passer, arm talent, who can make all the throws. Both of them to have the arm talent to make all the throws and it comes down to accuracy, timing, decision-making, taking what the defense gives you. as a passer. Cade's a little bit ahead there at this point.

After that, Harbaugh considered which quarterback is able to make the play. Whether that's with his arms or his legs, the ability to extend a play and turn it into a positive was highly considered by the headman.

"The next category is playmaker," Harbaugh said. "A guy that can turn water into wine. Uses athleticism, his speed, arm talent, runner, scrambler, plays smart, makes a play when there's no play to be made. Running ability, moves the chains as a runner, augments the running game. The risk-reward, turn a one-yard loss into a positive play but doesn't make the bad play worse. Avoids the fumbles, the interceptions, the sacks. I have JJ ahead in that category."

The last one is the ability to lead the team down the field while protecting the ball. This category seems to be the closest of them all and could be the deciding factor as to who will eventually become the full-time starter.

"Then field general, coach on the field," Harbaugh said. "Facilitator to the other playmakers, the offensive line, trust them to hand them the ball every play. Is a ball protector. Fixes the calls, the formation, the protections. Gets the checks right. Leads the unit drive-by-drive and points per possession, really, is what you're looking for. A lot of that—they're both pretty even there in that category. Maybe Cade has the slight advantage there."

The most important thing that Harbaugh needs to see, though, is how things get played out in games. Operating in practice is one thing but converting that onto on-field success once the season starts is the ultimate factor.

While things appear even, a separation will start to occur when the snaps become live.

"In totality, it's neck-and-neck as far as what they've done in practice," Harbaugh said. "You need to see it in the game. That's where it really separates. Points per drive is the thing you look the closest at. The situations, redzone efficiency, two-minute efficiency, and third-down efficiency. That really needs, in my opinion, to be played out in the ball games as for who the quarterback that is going to give us the best opportunity by the time we get to that third game, fourth game.

"Both are considered starters here. That's it. What's the only motive? The only intent? What's best for the 2022 Michigan football team."