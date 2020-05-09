The exact details and the timeline for which the proposed changes would take effect have not yet been determined, though there is a vote set for next January.

In late April, the NCAA announced that it would move forward with plans to allow student-athletes to profit off of their own name, image and likeness (NIL) via “third-party endorsements” and “compensation for student-athlete work product or business activities."

While discussing his own unrelated proposed rule changes to college and professional football on the In The Trenches podcast with host Jon Jansen, Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh pledged his support for the NIL proposal.

"We believe that the name, image and likeness is a very good thing," Harbaugh said.

Though Harbaugh made it clear that his proposal — which aims to empower student-athletes — is a separate issue, he did say they are along the same lines in that both issues would be in the best athletes of the athletes and their families.

"It’s the same trajectory that somebody has their name, their likeness, their image — and they should have … a player should have the same opportunity that a football coach has a chance to profit off of their name, image and likeness, same as yourself [Jansen] as a broadcaster has a chance to profit off of your name, image and likeness.

"So again, it's not the best thing to have a rule that says you can’t. We’re all for name, image and likeness.

"Really, this proposal that I would like to see discussed is the exact same trajectory. It’s placing decisions in the hands of the individual and their families."