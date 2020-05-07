He focused on student-athletes and their eventual entrance into the NFL, while also touching on transfers, redshirts, scholarship limits and more.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh penned an open letter to the college football community today, outlining several areas he'd like to see changed in the sport.

His proposal is entirely feasible, and in some ways is similar to the changes that have occurred within college basketball and the NBA draft in recent years.

Harbaugh first tackled the topic of when a student-athlete's amateurism status ends and when his professional one potentially begins, presenting his idea in great detail.

"My first proposal is that we put this decision to 'go or stay' in the hands of the individual and his family, not in the form of an NFL, NFLPA or NCAA rule, while allowing the player to return to college football if he does not sign," Harbaugh wrote.

"This would change both the existing rule that requires a football player to be three years removed from high school in order to be draft eligible and the rule that does not let the non‐ drafted player return to college if he chooses.



Proposal:

"1. The individual could choose to declare for the professional draft after any season he chooses. If he is drafted within the first 224 picks of the NFL Draft, or chooses to sign a free agent contract, he would forego remaining college eligibility. However, if the individual is not drafted within the first 224 picks of the NFL Draft, he would be able to return to college football if he chooses without penalty, provided he remains in academic compliance and does not receive payment from an agent.

"2. The individual leaving college “early” prior to graduation who signs an NFL contract would be entitled to complete his degree while in the NFL, or return to the institution that he left, to continue his college career as a student once his pro career was completed. This would be done at the expense of the University based on a schedule of years participated in college. (For example, if the student‐athlete played one year in college he is entitled to one additional year of paid schooling; if he plays in two or three years in college he is entitled to two additional years of paid schooling; if he plays four years in college he is entitled to one additional year of paid schooling ‐ however, he would no longer have intercollegiate football eligibility). Such a policy promotes higher education as a top priority.

"3. A broadening of the rules to permit a student‐athlete and his family to consult with and seek advice on or before signing a professional contract from lawyers and agents so long as the S/A does not receive compensation. The stakes and complexities involved require players to be well informed and this is the time to begin encouraging them to be intelligent and informed."

Harbaugh followed up that proposal with several more shorter ideas, most of which he has been vocal about in the past.

He has perhaps been most adamant about allowing all transfers to basically receive a 'one-time pass' and be allowed to play immediately, a rule the NCAA has enforced for some athletes and schools in recent years but not others.

More of Harbaugh's ideas:

• "A clean, clear and concise college eligibility of five years for football without a “red shirt” clause needed to compete for five years.

• "A consideration of eliminating the current “hard cap” rule which limits each school to a combined maximum of 25 scholarships per year for incoming freshmen and transfers each year.

"I continue to support:

• "The current graduate transfer rule allowing a graduate to transfer without sitting out.

• "The proposed “One Time Transfer” rule allowing a S/A, a one‐time transfer to another school without sitting out."