ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg took a look into the future of the sport this week to try and determine what programs are set to have the game's top offenses, defenses and quarterback situations over the next three years, and the Michigan Wolverines made appearances in all three of the aforementioned categories. Rittenberg ranked the top 25 programs who are set to be in the best overall positions in each of the three units through the 2022 season, and pegged Michigan as having the No. 11 defense in the nation over that span, the No. 23 offense and the No. 24 quarterback unit.

U-M was one of 14 programs to appear in all three of Rittenberg's categories, alongside Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (AP Images)

"Michigan's defense has been the team's best unit during coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure, but its general dominance has been overshadowed by struggles in big games against Ohio State and others," Rittenberg wrote of U-M's defense. "Veteran coordinator Don Brown isn't going to ease off the gas, but his scheme brings both risks and rewards. This year, the Wolverines lose All-Big Ten defensive back Lavert Hill and All-Big Ten linebackers Khaleke Hudson and Josh Uche, among others, but return a strong line and secondary. "Players like [junior] end Aidan Hutchinson, [sophomore] safety Daxton Hill and [redshirt sophomore] linebacker Cameron McGrone all have multiple years left. There's good short-term leadership with linemen [fifth-year senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp and [senior defensive end] Kwity Paye, [senior cornerback] Ambry Thomas and others. "[Redshirt junior] linebacker Josh Ross will be key in 2020 for a reloading group. Michigan's recruiting isn't at 2016 level, but it continues to add strong pieces like [freshman defensive end] Braiden McGregor (ESPN's No. 2 athlete in 2020) and [freshman] defensive end Jaylen Harrell." Rittenberg's No. 11 national rating for Michigan's defense as a whole may seem a bit low moving forward, especially when considering the average national finish of Brown's units during his four years on the job have been 4.2. Perhaps what's even more baffling, however, is that he has Penn State listed ahead of Michigan (at No. 10), despite the fact that defensive coordinator Brent Pry's units have had an average national finish of 23rd since he arrived with head coach James Franklin in Happy Valley in 2014.

The ESPN writer wasn't as high on U-M's offense as its defense moving forward, however, placing the offensive unit as a whole at No. 23 overall on his list, and fifth in the Big Ten (behind Ohio State at No. 2, Penn State at No. 10, Minnesota at No. 18 and Wisconsin at No. 22). The last time the Maize and Blue finished 23rd nationally or higher in yards per game was in 2010, when they concluded at eighth. "After a choppy start under new coordinator Josh Gattis, Michigan's offense showed some promise last fall. Shea Patterson produced well at times but wasn't the quarterback to get U-M over the hump, so Gattis now turns to [redshirt junior] Dylan McCaffrey or [redshirt sophomore] Joe Milton. "Like LSU with [Joe] Burrow, Michigan desperately needs an elite quarterback to emerge. The Wolverines project well at running back with [sophomore] Zach Charbonnet and [redshirt sophomore] Hassan Haskins, who combined for 1,348 rush yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. "Both should play at least two more seasons. Michigan also returns its top receivers in junior Ronnie Bell and senior Nico Collins. Gattis is a career receivers coach and an excellent recruiter, and Michigan has a nice young group of wideouts ([sophomores] Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil, incoming freshman A.J. Henning). "The line is a significant short-term question, as Michigan must build around redshirt sophomore tackle Jalen Mayfield. Redshirt sophomore tackle Ryan Hayes is a key player to watch, but Michigan's 2019 and 2021 line recruiting should help the group sustain." Though the offensive line will be a major question mark in 2020, the Wolverines at least have a key returning player to build around in Mayfield, who some outlets are already projecting as a first round pick in 2021 if he chooses to leave early.

