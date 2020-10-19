Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed several topics surrounding his team on tonight's Inside Michigan Football radio show, including his quarterback duo. He praised both redshirt sophomore Joe Milton and Cade McNamara in a big way, while also going in-depth on several other position battles and units of strength that exist on the team's roster.

Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton hails from Orlando. (AP Images)

On the way his players have stayed focused through all the adversity they've faced:

“It has been a lot improvising and adjusting. They’ve gone through a lot — it’s been unprecedented with the challenges that have come at them. I’ve been proud of the way they’ve kept their focus. "They knew what they wanted and that they wanted to play. They focused on their training and on school and getting ready to play a football game. I’ve never been in the military, but I imagine it was like operational readiness they go through and not knowing when their next battle will be. "They just know they have to be ready, and I think our guys have had that mindset.”

On what would happen at a position if a player tests positive:

“It would be next man up. You have to test negative in order to be in meetings and practices. It’ll be like that right up until kickoff and you play the game. You have to test negative on game day as well. "The visiting team can still only bring 74 players, which is the same amount it’s been every year. We’re keeping our fingers crossed and sticking together and staying virus strong. "We’re continuing to make sacrifices to keep ourselves and teammates healthy, and staying vigilant on those fronts.”

Team captains:

“[Fifth-year senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp was a captain last year. [Senior defensive end] Kwity Paye has been such a great leader. [Senior defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson is a stalwart. "[Redshirt junior linebacker] Josh Ross is the same kind of great player, guy, teammate and leader. [Senior fullback] Ben Mason, [fifth-year senior tight end] Nick Eubanks and [fifth-year senior center] Andrew Vastardis are all very deserving, top-shelf players and leaders.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan's quarterback situation:

“I’ve known [redshirt sophomore] Joe Milton a long time. He’s very talented. Let’s put the talented guy out there and see how it goes — I think you might be surprised in a pleasant way. "He’s ready to play a game. People talk about his arm strength but he’s developed touch — a passer’s touch. He’s throwing the appropriate throws. I’m most excited just to watch him compete. "[Redshirt freshman] Cade [McNamara] has closed the gap and come a long way. He was scout team last year and has now closed the gap all the way and is right there in every area. "He’s a really talented player as well and has the ability to move the team. I can tell with our receivers — it’s a great group, but you can just tell those skill players are excited when Joe and Cade are in there. "There’s great chemistry and a great thing going — we’ve noticed it. They perk up whenever those two are behind center.”

Discussing fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis:

“He’s been the offensive line go-to guy and the leader of that group. Players follow him and listen to him because of what he does and the way he handles his business. They want to take Andrew’s best qualities. "I’ve been watching that for 10 months. He’s a fifth-year player who had his opportunity and really took advantage of it.”

On Michigan's defensive front seven:

“You’ll see relentless players. Aidan Hutchinson is a relentless, talented player who’s ready to go. Kwity Paye is the same — we have two great ends there. [Sophomore defensive tackle] Chris Hinton is playing extremely well and so is Carlo Kemp in his fifth year. "[Redshirt junior defensive tackle] Donovan Jeter is having a heck of a camp and offseason. I can’t wait to watch him play because he’s been very good and talented. [Redshirt junior defensive tackle] Jess Speight has also been good and solid. "[Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Julius Welschof is surging and coming onto the scene as a lineman. [Redshirt junior defensive end] Luiji Vilain and [redshirt sophomore defensive end] Taylor Upshaw are two ends who are doing good things as well. "[Redshirt freshman defensive tackle] Mazi Smith keeps improving and getting better and better. [Redshirt freshman defensive end] Gabe Newburg will play and you’ll see [redshirt freshman defensive end] Mike Morris very soon. "I can’t say enough good things about [freshman defensive end] Kris Jenkins — he’s a real deal type of guy. I’m excited about the defensive line.”

On the secondary:

“[Senior safety] Brad Hawkins is playing his best football. [Sophomore safety] Dax Hill is a super talented player — maybe our most talented player on the team. We’ve talked about playing him at corner because he’s that good of a cover player. "He does a lot of that from safety at the nickel position. He likes the challenge and is excited about what’s in front of him on Saturday. It’s that competitive side that makes it special. "[Redshirt sophomore cornerback] Vince Gray is experienced. [Redshirt sophomore cornerback] Gemon Green is doing well. [Redshirt freshmen cornerbacks] Jalen Perry and D.J. Turner too … we moved [redshirt sophomore] Sammy Faustin from safety to corner. "We have two other good safeties in [freshman] Makari Paige and Hunter Reynolds who you’ll see in the game. I predict great things for Makari Paige. [Freshman cornerback] Andre Seldon … there are other guys who are almost there. "That’ll be the game within the game, like it is at every position. It’ll be great watching it go down and watching our guys compete in a challenging matchup.”

Discussing the history of the Little Brown Jug: