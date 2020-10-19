There have been a lot of good teams at Michigan, and there have been really good teams; groups that were so connected that missing a play or blowing an assignment meant not just letting yourself down, but the entire team. As our own Doug Skene said about his time in Ann Arbor when he won five Big Ten championship rings (1988-1992), two as a full-time starter, there was nothing about the experience that was about “me” instead of “the team.”

“If you screwed up or took a play off, you knew about it when you watched the film, and so did everyone else,” the former All-Big Ten offensive lineman once said. “[Line coach] Les [Miles] would pause it and say, ‘Skene! Do you want to explain to your teammates why you did what you did here and let them all down?'"

If that’s not motivation, we’re not sure what is.

In recent years, there were a lot of those moments, only it didn’t seem to have the same effect on a handful of guys. It came to a head after U-M’s ugly loss at Wisconsin last year in which Harbaugh came as close as he ever had to calling players out before vowing it would be different.

