 Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and basketball coach Juwan Howard have agreed to take pay cuts.
Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard To Take 10 Percent Pay Cuts

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
It was announced on Monday night that Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and basketball coach Juwan Howard — along with Athletic Director Warde Manuel, senior-level administrators and several other head coaches — will take 10 percent salary reductions beginning Aug. 1 and running through the end of the fiscal year.

The school's athletic department also revealed tonight that it expects a budget surplus of $1 million for the current fiscal year, while also projecting a budget deficit for the impending fiscal year that will kick off July 1.

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard (left) and football coach Jim Harbaugh.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (AP Images)

U-M expects an operating surplus of $1 million based on operating revenues of $187.4 million, and operating expenses of $186.4 million during the fiscal year 2020 operating budget.

The department also foreshadows a deficit for the fiscal year 2021, however, basing their projection on operating revenues of $135.8 million and anticipated expenses of $161.9 million.

In addition to Harbaugh, Howard and the other aforementioned people taking pay cuts, "full-time staff members earning between $50,000-$100,000 will have salaries reduced by five percent, and employees earning between $100,001-$150,000 will have wages reduced by 7.5 percent during the same period."

According to USA Today, the $7.5 million that Harbaugh had been making was third nationally among FBS coaches, behind only Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($9,255,000) and Alabama's Nick Saban ($8,707,000).

The pay reduction is expected to cost Harbaugh roughly $700,000.

