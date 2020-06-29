 Michigan Wolverines Football Talk
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 18:30:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (6-29)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football, basketball and more.

Get a FREE t-shirt when you join TheWolverine.com with promo code Monthly2020

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football MONDAY MUSINGS: The Ed Warinner Effect & More

RELATED: Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting Process

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are back to working out.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are back to working out. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}