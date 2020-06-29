Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (6-29)
Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football, basketball and more.
Get a FREE t-shirt when you join TheWolverine.com with promo code Monthly2020
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football MONDAY MUSINGS: The Ed Warinner Effect & More
RELATED: Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting Process
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook