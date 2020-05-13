"Being productive, trying to be as creative as possible, and prepare. The Bible says that providence favors the prepared. We are taking that approach."

"Very grateful," Harbaugh told The Athletic 's Tim Kawakami on the TK Show podcast . "My family’s doing well. All our players, their families, our coaches, all our staff. Very grateful that everybody’s healthy and doing well.

The college football season is up in the air in terms of what it may look like. But all the while, he's staying prepared.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is being coached. He's "following instructions," he says, when it comes to the coronavirus guidelines.

Harbaugh was asked about his thoughts on his five years at U-M so far. The Wolverines have had great success under Harbaugh, but haven't made the College Football Playoff or stopped their Big Ten championship drought that dates back to 2004.

Those facts, Harbaugh said, drive him and his team.

"It’s been years of just completely pouring myself and my heart and soul into this job and coaching guys and developing players, graduating players," Harbaugh said. "It’s been great years, been great years.

"Always want to do better. Striving to be the best.

"Right now, I think our team, we’re kind of on the cusp. We haven’t gotten over the top into the playoffs, and that’s what drives us and motivates us every day on the field and every day working toward that goal.

"We’ve been to the New Year’s bowl games and we’ve had success on the field. But, winning that championship, making the playoffs, that’s something our players and our coaches are pouring our hearts and souls into. Determined to get there."

After being asked if there's an aspect of his program that he needed to fix to win those elusive championships, Harbaugh took defense of his coaching staff and players, saying he's proud of the program.

"It’s been a joy," he said. "I love the guys that I coach with, and our players have competed. I’m really proud of them and the way they’ve played. I get to coach at a great university, my alma mater. It’s been tremendous — enjoyed every minute of it."