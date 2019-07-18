Ahead of the Big Ten Media Days, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh joined The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on his podcast Thursday. Kawakami asked Harbaugh about critics discussing the fact that Michigan has not beaten Ohio State or won the Big Ten in his tenure. Harbaugh said he’s fine with the criticism. “You welcome the accountability,” Harbaugh said on the podcast. “All you can be judged on is your record, what you record is overall, what your record is within your conference and what your record is in head-to-head matchups with teams that you play. I think you’ll find that Ohio State is the only team that has a better record than us, better conference record than us, and has the better overall head-to-head matchup with us. Our goal, we have two: win multiple championships and run a first-class program … It’s been good, but now we want to put it over the top.”

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh heads into his fifth season at Michigan.

On the topic of Ohio State, Kawakami asked Harbaugh his thoughts on Urban Meyer retiring. Harbaugh had a simple answer. “Urban Meyer has a winning record, a phenomenal record everywhere he has been, but also controversy follows wherever he’s been,” Harbaugh said. With Meyer gone, Michigan is the favorite to win the Big Ten. Harbaugh thinks this could be his best team at Ann Arbor.

“Potentially it is,” Harbaugh said. “It has the license and the ability to be. We have big goals and great aspirations. That’s what we’re doing. We’re focusing on the process. Everything begins with those goals. Then you choose to focus solely on the process of how that will achieve you those goals.” One key part of why Harbaugh is so high on this team is the coaching staff. He said he really likes the group he’s put together at Michigan. “I really feel that coaching staff wise, we are in the best position that we have been in since we’ve been here at Michigan. Just really high energy, in Josh [Gattis’] case really an expert in the spread offense, the up tempo. Got a great defensive coordinator in Don Brown.”