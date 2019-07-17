For the first time in his tenure, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team is picked to win the Big Ten in the annual Cleveland.com vote of writers prior to Big Ten Media Days. The event runs Thursday and Friday in Chicago.

This is the ninth season the site has conducted the poll. The Big Ten stopped polling several years ago, after which Cleveland.com took over. Thirty-four writers from around the conference participated — 17 chose U-M as the champion, 14 picked Ohio State, two opted for Nebraska and one chose Northwestern.

Ohio State had been picked as the preseason favorite the last four years and in five of the six previous seasons.

The predictions from beat writers chosen to participate (at least one from each school. Each writer was asked to rank each division from top to bottom, with seven points awarded for a first-place vote, down to one point for a seventh-place vote):