JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum were announced to have earned a spot on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List as more major preseason recognition rolls in for the Wolverines. Corum and McCarthy were both named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on July 31.

Earlier this week McCarthy was also named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List for the upcoming 2023 season as the best quarterback in the country. McCarthy comes in with high expectations as his development is anticipated, by many, to explode. In his first season as a starter he tallied 2,719 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns with 5 interceptions. He finished the season with a 64.6% completion percentage.

His teammate in Corum is expected to continue where he left off as he is returning to full health following a knee injury last November. In his Junior season Corum carried the ball 247 times for 1,463 yards (a 5.9 yards per carry average) and 19 total touchdowns

Corum was also recently listed on the Doak Walker Award Watch List for the top running back in college football, a trophy that he won for the 2022 season. The All-American was joined by backfield-mate Donovan Edwards in that announcement on Wednesday.

The Wolverines have a total of 14 players named to various watch lists for national awards as the recognition have continued to pile up the nearer the season approaches.