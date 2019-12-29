Jon Teske Enjoys A Career Day As Michigan Blows Out UMass-Lowell, 86-60
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out UMass-Lowell this afternoon at Crisler Center by a final score of 86-60.
Here's how the entire contest unfolded:
First Half
Senior center Jon Teske got off to a hot start this afternoon, scoring the first four points of the game to put Michigan up 4-0 right off the bat.
Teske poured in six of U-M's first 10 points, and the Wolverines were up 10-2 at the under-16 timeout following a 1-of-7 start from the floor for UMass-Lowell.
A turnaround floater from junior guard Eli Brooks put the Maize and Blue up 14-4 at 14:05, and the Teske scoring parade continued when he converted a layup at 13:25 to extend the margin to 16-4.
The senior center had 10 points and four rebounds at that point.
Teske exited for the first time with 12:40 to go to a nice applause, and saw redshirt junior center Austin Davis enter in his place.
Michigan held a 19-7 edge at the under-12 timeout, and were shooting 64 percent for the game at that juncture.
Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez joined the scoring party when he nailed a triple at 10:43 to make it 22-9, before draining a second one with 8:58 remaining to extend Michigan's lead to 27-12.
The Maize and Blue held a 27-15 advantage at the under-8 timeout, before two Teske free throws (to give him 12 points for the game) at 6:01 stretched the lead to 31-17.
Sophomore guard David DeJulius connected on a deep triple at 4:56 to push U-M's edge to 34-17, before a a quick 4-0 UMass-Lowell run made it 34-21 at the under-4 timeout.
A triple by senior guard Zavier Simpson killed the River Hawks' run, however, and made the score 37-21 with 3:15 remaining in the half.
Simpson ended the frame with two free throws to give the Wolverines a 42-25 at the break, matching the club's largest margin of the first half.
Second Half
Teske began the second half the same way he started the first, scoring U-M's first four points to put his club up 46-25.
A one-handed slam from freshman guard Franz Wagner in transition brought the house down at 17:31, putting U-M up 48-27 and igniting the crowd in the process.
Wagner's dunk came on a beautiful one-handed pass from Simpson.
Michigan maintained its 21-point lead (50-29) at the under-16 timeout, and lay-ins from sophomore forward Brandon Johns and Teske on consecutive possessions gave U-M a 54-31 lead with 14:30 remaining.
Wagner went in for a second massive throwdown of the day following a steal at 13:10, but missed the dunk; he got his own rebound, however, and decided to just go with a safe lay-in to make it 61-37.
A corner triple from Brooks pushed the advantage to 64-37 on Michigan's next possession, before a massive two-handed slam from Teske made it 66-37 with 12:10 to go.
The throwdown gave Teske 23 points for the game, surpassing his previous career-high of 22.
The Maize and Blue's lead sat at 74-45 at the under-8 timeout, with Teske owning eight boards and a career-best 25 points at that juncture.
U-M held a comfortable 78-52 margin at the under-4 timeout, with head coach Juwan Howard then inserting freshman guard Cole Bajema and guard C.J. Baird into the game for the first time.
Bajema drained his first shot attempt, a deep two to give his club an 81-55 edge.
Luke Wilson erupted the crowd one last time when he nailed a corner three with only 11 seconds remaining, sealing the 86-60 victory.
