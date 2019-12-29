The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out UMass-Lowell this afternoon at Crisler Center by a final score of 86-60.

Senior center Jon Teske got off to a hot start this afternoon, scoring the first four points of the game to put Michigan up 4-0 right off the bat.

Teske poured in six of U-M's first 10 points, and the Wolverines were up 10-2 at the under-16 timeout following a 1-of-7 start from the floor for UMass-Lowell.

A turnaround floater from junior guard Eli Brooks put the Maize and Blue up 14-4 at 14:05, and the Teske scoring parade continued when he converted a layup at 13:25 to extend the margin to 16-4.

The senior center had 10 points and four rebounds at that point.

Teske exited for the first time with 12:40 to go to a nice applause, and saw redshirt junior center Austin Davis enter in his place.

Michigan held a 19-7 edge at the under-12 timeout, and were shooting 64 percent for the game at that juncture.

Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez joined the scoring party when he nailed a triple at 10:43 to make it 22-9, before draining a second one with 8:58 remaining to extend Michigan's lead to 27-12.

The Maize and Blue held a 27-15 advantage at the under-8 timeout, before two Teske free throws (to give him 12 points for the game) at 6:01 stretched the lead to 31-17.

Sophomore guard David DeJulius connected on a deep triple at 4:56 to push U-M's edge to 34-17, before a a quick 4-0 UMass-Lowell run made it 34-21 at the under-4 timeout.

A triple by senior guard Zavier Simpson killed the River Hawks' run, however, and made the score 37-21 with 3:15 remaining in the half.

Simpson ended the frame with two free throws to give the Wolverines a 42-25 at the break, matching the club's largest margin of the first half.