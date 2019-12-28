We analyze everything Howard said about the veteran's absence, and then provide our own takes on the matter.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard spoke about junior forward Isaiah Livers' injury this week, and the impact it will have on the team moving forward.

NEWS: It's not uncommon for players to get down on themselves during a prolonged injury, or even subsequently rush a return to the court before their injuries are completely healed.

HOWARD: “When you know you’re going to miss some time, it can be very frustrating. Sometimes players go into a deep depression because they’re so competitive and they don’t want to miss time, because they feel like they’re letting down their teammates and staff.

"The goal is to improve each and every day, and let’s make sure we’re healthy and ready to go once we do get back out there.

"His health is more important than anything. I’m sure he knows his pain tolerance and how his body heals, but I also trust our medical staff.

"We have an elite level medical staff who will make sure he doesn’t do anything that will hurt him in his chances of re-injuring himself.

"Hopefully he’s 110 percent once he does come back.”

VIEWS: This may sound cliche, but Livers is one of the most level-headed, 'common sense' type of student-athletes we've had the privilege of speaking with at Michigan.

Potentially rushing back to the court before he's ready simply does not seem like a mistake Livers will make, based on what we've heard about his personality and the way he thinks.

There's no reason to think the junior won't do everything necessary during his rehab to take proper care of his injury, and take all the appropriate measures to make sure he's back on the court as quickly (and responsibly) as possible.