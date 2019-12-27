Wade averaged 9.3 minutes per game and less than one point per game as a freshman in 2018-19. After transferring, he spent this fall as a student at Washtenaw Community College, taking classes to prepare himself to get into U-M. He drew attention from Toledo, Eastern Michigan and other MAC schools, but ultimately chose to pursue a walk-on spot at U-M.

Michigan Wolverines has a new addition to the team. Brandon Wade, an Ann Arbor native and transfer from Duquesne, had his first official day as a Wolverine today, and will enroll in classes in January.

Being a local kid, Wade is elated at the fact that he's now part of U-M basketball.

"This is a dream come true," Wade said of being at U-M. "When you get to grow up in Ann Arbor, there’s no other school like Michigan.

"The academics, the sports, the people around here, it means something to be a real Michigan Man. I saw myself coming out of high school as somebody that could represent this University and somebody that could uphold that name of what it really means to be a Michigan Man.

"Being here now, it feels like I’ve been looking at a college brochure my whole life, and just being around it. I’ve gotten to know the campus and everybody here — it’s just family. I live literally two or three minutes away. I’ve just been born and raised here, been around the campuses my whole life."

As for the adjustments that Wade will have to make coming from the Atlantic 10 to the Big Ten, he says he already knows what they'll be after his first day of practice.

"Definitely my body," he said of where he'll need to grow. "And, that’s just even just after the first day today. I can tell there’s a huge difference in terms of running, conditioning, weight room stuff. I just have to get myself used to the schedules, and getting my body right and getting my body as ready as it can be for Big Ten."

He will have some time to develop his body, as he won't be eligible for this season, and his status for the beginning of next year is still up in the air. He mentioned learning from the other players on the team being a priority while he prepares himself for eventually being eligible.

When he does get on the floor, he is a combo-guard that has a versatile game.

"I’m more of a combo guard, especially since I’m starting to work on my shot a lot more," Wade said. "I feel like I’m going to expand my game a lot more, and not just focus on one position. I just want to be as much of an asset on the floor as I can possibly be.

"I believe that I play the right way. I’m not going to try to do too much, too little. I just feel like if I can find my teammates in open spots, if I can make other people happy on the floor by giving them open shots, if I can get my own shots … I just want to be the ultimate contributor on the team, especially as a point guard."

Wade is more comfortable than a lot of newcomers. He has known some of his teammates for some time before joining the team.

"It’s the best thing I could’ve asked for, because I’m a big family guy," he said. "I have a big family, so just being able to have that connection with my teammates and the coaches, it really translates to the floor."

The dream come true started today, after finding out just yesterday that he would be able to practice this week.

"It was amazing, surreal," Wade said of waking up today, realizing that he's a U-M player. "It was hard, but surreal. It’s definitely a big change, because I’ve been sitting out for a while, and just not having the practices and knowing what it’s like to be at a practice again. I haven’t been a part of that since spring. Being a part of that is surreal."