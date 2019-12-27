Videos: Juwan Howard Discusses The Impact Of Livers' Indefinite Injury
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard went in depth on junior forward Isaiah Livers' indefinite injury this afternoon, discussing the impact it will have on the rest of the team.
The newest member of the U-M basketball team — guard Brandon Wade — also met with the media for the first time to talk about his decision to transfer to Michigan and his excitement to be a Wolverine.
RELATED: Isaiah Livers is out Indefinitely With a Groin Injury
RELATED: Inside the Fort: Discussing Isaiah Todd and 4-Star Terrance Williams
Head coach Juwan Howard
New Michigan guard Brandon Wade
