Five Michigan Wolverine football players took part in today's East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla. — left tackle Jon Runyan, right guard Mike Onwenu, defensive end Michael Danna and cornerback Lavert Hill all participated for the East squad, while linebacker Jordan Glasgow suited up for the West team.

The East squad came away with a 31-27 triumph.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Onwenu graded out the highest of any of U-M's players, finishing with a 74.8 overall mark (64 is considered average).