Jordan Glasgow, Michael Onwenu Shine In East-West Shrine Bowl
Five Michigan Wolverine football players took part in today's East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla. — left tackle Jon Runyan, right guard Mike Onwenu, defensive end Michael Danna and cornerback Lavert Hill all participated for the East squad, while linebacker Jordan Glasgow suited up for the West team.
The East squad came away with a 31-27 triumph.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Onwenu graded out the highest of any of U-M's players, finishing with a 74.8 overall mark (64 is considered average).
His 74.8 grade was the third highest of any of the East's offensive players, while his 50 snaps played led the team.
Runyan, meanwhile, received the second most snaps for the East offense (46), and finished the afternoon with a 65.1 tally.
Danna saw 30 snaps on the defensive side of the ball for the East, and concluded with a 65.1 overall grade from the outlet. He also chipped in half a sack toward the end of the second quarter.
Hill had the poorest showing of any of the Wolverines according to PFF, only receiving 15 snaps (the fewest of any East defensive player) and ending his day with a disappointing 51.8 mark (lowest on the East's defense).
Glasgow put on one of the best performances for the West team, wrapping things up with a 70.6 tally (fifth best on the West's defense) and a pass breakup while playing 28 snaps.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notable Tweets Involving Michigan Players at the East-West Shrine Bowl
Michigan IOL Michael Onwenu is a big guy to watch moving forward in this process. A fantastic athlete that can really maul guys. Love his as a sleeper in a weaker IOL class.— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 18, 2020
📹: @BillyM_91 pic.twitter.com/JXyLklbPYb
Michgan's Michael Danna (94) is going to generate a lot of buzz off of his Shrine Bowl performance. Met Coleman at the QB. https://t.co/WCWN7b8DXa— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 18, 2020
Very productive day overall for the Michigan players in Tampa. Michael Danna was terrific setting the edge and picked up half a sack. Onwenu was moving dudes and sturdy in pass pro. Runyan was solid in run blocking. Glasgow had a big pass breakup.— Seth Guttman (@Seth_Guttman) January 19, 2020
Good for Michael Danna. Not only is he doing a nice job setting the edge against the run, he gets rewarded with a half sack right before halftime.— Seth Guttman (@Seth_Guttman) January 18, 2020
Barroom Chief Scout @dshimon56 mentioned one of the offensive linemen he was focused on today was Jon Runyan from Michigan. @MoveTheSticks liked his practice week, saying “You can just tell he's been coached very well. He's tough, smart.” pic.twitter.com/yfJFyz1Q9E— Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) January 18, 2020
Watching this East West Shrine game: Michigan’s Jon Runyan is exactly the @SeanPayton / @Saints type of player. I’d keep an eye on him for the #Saints. #whodat #nola #whodatnation— Sam (@SAM_HUR) January 18, 2020
michigan LB jordan glasgow flashed a lot in today’s east-west shrine game. and you’d have to imagine with flores recently adding his LB coach (anthony campanile) he may be a player on the #dolphins radar this draft season. pic.twitter.com/4TcSttoEtq— josh houtz (@houtz) January 18, 2020
MI LB/S Jordan Glasgow showed the hustle and tackling ability that will make him a special teams demon at the next level.— Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) January 18, 2020
Winners East West Shrine Game:— Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) January 18, 2020
James Robinson
Michael Onwenu
Kevin Dotson
Garrett Marino
Kendall Coleman
Michael Danna
Parnell Motley
Jon Runyan
Darryl Williams
Mason Kinsey
Eli Wolf
Benny LeMay
Binjimen Victor
Malcolm Perry
Ja’Marcus Bradley
Adrian Killins
Parker Houston
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook