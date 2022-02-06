Josh Gattis to be named Miami OC

Michigan is two weeks away from spring ball and doesn't have a coordinator on either side of the ball.

The Maize & Blue Review can confirm reports that Josh Gattis is headed to Miami in a lateral move. Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Gattis' departure to be Mario Cristobal's first offensive coordinator comes as a shock following a season in which he won the Broyles Award as college football's top assistant coach.

Furthermore, Michigan's offense loses little production offensively and returns the bulk of the unit that won Gattis the award. Namely, quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy will battle in the most anticipated quarterback battle of the Jim Harbaugh era.

Michigan hired Gattis in 2019 following a successful stint at Alabama as its co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach.

Since his hiring, the reception surrounding his performance has been up-and-down. In his first season, the Wolverines finished with the 35th-best scoring offense and followed it up in 2020 with a 63rd-best finish. However, what turned out to be his final act was also his best. In 2021, the unit averaged 35.8 points per game, good for 14th in the country and a Broyles Award.

In his fourth season as a coordinator on his own, Gattis returns south to coach the Hurricanes with a first-year staff in Coral Gables. Gattis last coached in the ACC as a graduate assistant at North Carolina in 2010. Before Alabama, he spent four seasons at Penn State as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Last week, Michigan lost its defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, who accepted the same role with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Wolverines begin spring ball in two weeks and have two coordinator vacancies to fill in that time.