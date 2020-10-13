He returned to make a brief appearance in the Citrus Bowl setback against Alabama on Jan. 1, but only saw the field on special teams and didn't play any defensive snaps.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross started the first three games of last year, but was lost for the rest of the regular season with injury in U-M’s Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin.

Fully healthy once again, Ross and the rest of the Michigan football team are finally back to practicing in full pads as the Oct. 24 season-opener at Minnesota draws closer and closer.

“It's been facemask to facemask and we're actually able to take on blocks and tackle again,” Ross exclaimed last night on the Inside Michigan Football radio show when asked how good it feels to be practicing full-go again.

“I’m so glad we’re finally able to do it. I’m just trying to take advantage of every moment I’m getting, because anything can happen at any time in regards to adversity. It’s about attacking every day because it can be taken from you at any point.”

Plenty of positives came as a result of Ross’ injury last season, not only for the redshirt junior himself, but also for others at the position. His setback allowed then-redshirt freshman Cameron McGrone to emerge, with the Indianapolis native starting the final 10 games in Ross’ place.

Despite being incredibly inexperienced while stepping into his new starting role, McGrone shined by racking up 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also gained a reputation for his blazing speed and bone-crunching hits.

“That process was very tough for me,” Ross admitted. “I couldn’t control what happened after that injury, but I learned I’m a hard worker and that I’m willing to push through. A man is judged on how he gets through hard moments and through adversity-type times.

"I’m so glad I went through it and that I was able to help Cam and watch him become the great player he is. I was doing whatever I could to help the others perform in games and do the best they could.

"I came to understand our defense much better as well.”