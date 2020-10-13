Josh Ross Explains What He Learned, Where He Grew During His 2019 Injury
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross started the first three games of last year, but was lost for the rest of the regular season with injury in U-M’s Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin.
He returned to make a brief appearance in the Citrus Bowl setback against Alabama on Jan. 1, but only saw the field on special teams and didn't play any defensive snaps.
Fully healthy once again, Ross and the rest of the Michigan football team are finally back to practicing in full pads as the Oct. 24 season-opener at Minnesota draws closer and closer.
“It's been facemask to facemask and we're actually able to take on blocks and tackle again,” Ross exclaimed last night on the Inside Michigan Football radio show when asked how good it feels to be practicing full-go again.
“I’m so glad we’re finally able to do it. I’m just trying to take advantage of every moment I’m getting, because anything can happen at any time in regards to adversity. It’s about attacking every day because it can be taken from you at any point.”
Plenty of positives came as a result of Ross’ injury last season, not only for the redshirt junior himself, but also for others at the position. His setback allowed then-redshirt freshman Cameron McGrone to emerge, with the Indianapolis native starting the final 10 games in Ross’ place.
Despite being incredibly inexperienced while stepping into his new starting role, McGrone shined by racking up 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also gained a reputation for his blazing speed and bone-crunching hits.
“That process was very tough for me,” Ross admitted. “I couldn’t control what happened after that injury, but I learned I’m a hard worker and that I’m willing to push through. A man is judged on how he gets through hard moments and through adversity-type times.
"I’m so glad I went through it and that I was able to help Cam and watch him become the great player he is. I was doing whatever I could to help the others perform in games and do the best they could.
"I came to understand our defense much better as well.”
Jon Jansen, the host of the Inside Michigan Football radio show, then asked Ross to differentiate between the two linebacker spots — the Mike and the Will — he has played in the past and will continue to play.
The redshirt junior explained that the Mike plays in the middle of the field and blitzes more, while the Will requires its player to play outside the box and in coverage, while blitzing off the edge at times.
“The Mike and Will go hand-in-hand,” Ross noted. “The two spots still have to communicate and vibe off one another. They’re really both the head of the defense.”
It’s been over a calendar year since fans have seen Ross in action on the defensive side of the ball (Sept. 21 last season), but the redshirt junior is viewed as a heavy favorite to re-earn his starting role and be one of the 11 defenders to take the field first on Oct. 24 at Minnesota.
Though he has made progress since his return from injury, Ross also made it clear there is still plenty to work on in the 11 leading up to the showdown with the Gophers in Minneapolis.
“One thing I really pride myself on is being able to get on and off blocks, and running to the ball,” he said. “I’ve been working on my internal blitzes and getting past blockers in order to get to the ball.
“I’ve grown a lot in that regard. I’m also working on my coverage skills, because that’s one area I need to improve on the most.”
