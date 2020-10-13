The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 13
Week 4 highlights:— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) October 13, 2020
1/1 FG (47 yarder), 49 yard punt avg on 6 punts (5/6 inside the 20), 3/3 70+ yard touchbacks, and 1/1 XP pic.twitter.com/blRbb6mFgx
🚨 GAME TIME ALERT 🚨— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2020
We'll kick off our season at Minnesota in primetime, at 7:30 ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/1Izpe4WQz0
Also... #TheGame vs. Ohio State has been confirmed:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2020
Noon on Fox. On December 12. pic.twitter.com/23UTcuTU9F
Jim Harbaugh on Inside Michigan Football w/ @JonJansen77: "12 days away, but who's counting?" pic.twitter.com/snBNmV7W4m— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 12, 2020
#OTD 1⃣8⃣ years ago, Chris Perry called game.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 12, 2020
Fun fact: With the OT win, @UMichFootball became the first team to beat PSU six times in a row in more than 70 years. 😤 pic.twitter.com/e21T3Juksk
Congrats to former 〽️🏀 alum, 1989 National Champion & @Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on building and guiding the Lakers to its 17th @nba title!! 🏆#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/O02nm0M80s— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 12, 2020
✅ National Coach of the Year— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) October 11, 2020
✅ National Assistant Coach of the Year
✅ #Dudes #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mwEK6CY1uW
Harbaugh: "Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson. Wow. They're two tremendous players. I look at them and see the identity of our defense ... talented, high-effort players. Carlo Kemp, Chris Hinton, Donovan Jeter also is really surging. Jess Speight, total Michigan Man."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 12, 2020
Jim Harbaugh On Dax Hill: "Dax may be our most talented player on the team, arguably. Very trusted. Very good communicator on the back end. Really knows the safety and nickel positions. He's playing both safety and nickel."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 12, 2020
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Talks Michigan Football's Identity, Preparation For Opener
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Rayshaun Benny Intel; Marlin Klein Breakdown
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: NFL Updates: Jarrod Wilson's Pick Highlights Triumphant Return From Injury
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan at Minnesota Slated For 7:30 P.M., Oct. 24 On ABC, OSU Noon On Fox
• Jon Jansen, MGoBlue: Inside Michigan Football Radio Show With Jim Harbaugh
