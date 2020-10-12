TheWolverine - Michigan at Minnesota Slated For 7:30 P.M., Oct. 24 On ABC, OSU Noon On Fox

Michigan at Minnesota Slated For 7:30 P.M., Oct. 24 On ABC, OSU Noon On Fox
Michigan will officially kick off the football season Saturday night, Oct. 24 in Minneapolis against Minnesota on ABC.
Minnesota is 8-3 in night games under head coach P.J. Fleck and have won their last six night games. Minnesota is ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, while Michigan is ranked No. 19.
The Oct. 24 game will be the first time that an AP Poll ranked-Minnesota team will open the season against another ranked opponent (the AP poll started in 1936). The Golden Gophers have won their last six night games.
Michigan beat Notre Dame its last night game, a 45-14 home thrashing of the Fighting Irish.
Also announced: the Wolverines will play at Ohio State Noon, Dec. 12 in a game to be televised by Fox Network.
