TheWolverine - Michigan at Minnesota Slated For 7:30 P.M., Oct. 24 On ABC, OSU Noon On Fox

Michigan will officially kick off the football season Saturday night, Oct. 24 in Minneapolis against Minnesota on ABC. Minnesota is 8-3 in night games under head coach P.J. Fleck and have won their last six night games. Minnesota is ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, while Michigan is ranked No. 19. RELATED: Michigan Commit Tommy Doman On Enrolling Early, Recruiting Donovan Edwards RELATED: Coffee House: A Breakdown Of Michigan Targets In Texas



The Michigan Wolverines football team will open at Minnesota Oct. 24 in a night tilt for the Little Brown Jug. (AP Photos)