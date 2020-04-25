Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche came off the NFL draft board in the second round last night, with the New England Patriots selecting him with the 60th overall pick. Many publications called the pick 'a steal' last night and this morning, thanks to the consistent abilities Uche has displayed the past two years to get to opposing quarterbacks (he led U-M in sacks in both 2018 and 2019).

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche led the team in sacks each of the past two years. (Brandon Brown)

Uche primarily stood up in a linebacker role in coordinator Don Brown's defense while also playing with his hand in the dirt at times, with plenty of debate having surfaced as to whether or not he'd be better suited in a defensive end or linebacker role in the NFL. "There's really no preference," he revealed in a conference call after being drafted. "At Michigan, Coach [Don] Brown had me do a multitude of things so it just really depends on the game plan. "Whatever is needed of me, I've got to get the job done. I have the utmost confidence in myself. A lot of guys don't know how complex Coach Brown's defense is – there's so many different depths to it and levels to it and a bunch of different plays and sets and different formations you've got to do different things with. "I definitely feel prepared for what's to come because Coach Brown is the best in the business and he makes sure his players get ready." Uche's speed was even taken advantage of in pass coverage on occasion at Michigan, perhaps most notably this past season at Penn State when he defended a play downfield while running step for step with Nittany Lion wideout K.J. Hamler, widely viewed as one of the fastest players in the Big Ten. "It was a very unique play," Uche recalled. "I was playing off-ball [line]backer and the game plan was to force any dig route in front of me. So I just remember K.J. running a sluggo [route] which kind of made me stop and start my feet. "It made me stop and play the dig, and he just took off. He booked it down the seam. My responsibility was to carry anything vertical, and I just remember just running as fast as I could and playing late hands – as soon as his hands went up, just playing through his hands and keeping my composure."