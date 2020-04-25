Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche came off the NFL draft board last night when the New England Patriots selected him with the 60th overall pick (second round), with many pundits tabbing the selection as a steal. The reviews were overwhelmingly positive for the Patriots' decision to choose him, with outlets unanimously praising the choice and his outlook with the organization. Here's a closer look at what's being said around the nation about the Patriots' selection:

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche led the team in sacks each of the past two years. (Per Kjeldsen)

• Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: NFL Draft 2020: Grades and Analysis for Every Second-Round Pick "Grade: A. Uche is ultra-versatile. Ranges sideline-to-sideline as off-ball linebacker then really flashes as edge rusher with acceleration, speed-to-power, and awesome inside counter. "Explosive. Patriots needed more juice on the outside. Nice young pairing with [former teammate] Chase Winovich."

• Austin Meek, The Athletic: What Michigan LB Josh Uche Will Bring to the New England Patriots "The riddle for NFL teams is how to project a player who measures 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds and whose best trait is his pass-rush ability. At worst, Uche looks like a package player who can be a weapon on third down. "At best, he could be an every-down linebacker whose strength and speed allow him to roam sideline to sideline. His potential is in the eye of the beholder, but Uche is confident he can be more than a situational player. "He will get the chance to show that with the New England Patriots, who used one of their second-round picks, 60th overall, to select him Friday." • Vinnie Iyer, SportingNews: NFL Draft Grades 2020: Live Results and Analysis for Every Pick in Rounds 1-3 "Grade: B "The Patriots fill another key defensive need after getting [Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle] Dugger to be a safety/linebacker hybrid earlier in the round, going back to the same school from which they got Chase Winovich. "Uche (6-1, 245 pounds) is versatile; he can play on the first or second level to get after the QB on passing downs. He was a slight reach over others at the position, but New England will try to bring out his untapped potential."

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

• Isaiah Houde, PatriotsWire: Grading the Patriots' Decision to Draft OLB Josh Uche "Uche has an underdog mentality and believes he should’ve been drafted in the first round. He’s extremely competitive and his relationship with Patriots’ 2019 third-round pass-rusher Chase Winovich is an added bonus for everyone involved. "The Patriots landed one of the most versatile linebackers in the draft and did it without hurting their draft capital. New England has 13 total picks and dire needs at the tight end, linebacker, quarterback and kicker positions. "The addition of Uche gives them flexibility to focus on the other positions and feel comfortable with linebacker who can rush the passer. Uche was behind Winovich and 2019 No. 12 overall pick [of the Green Bay Packers] Rashan Gary on Michigan’s depth chart in 2018 and still led the team in sacks with seven. "He’s the ultimate competitor and New England won’t regret picking Uche with their second pick in the draft." • Ryan Hannable, WEEI Sports Radio Network: 3 Quick Thoughts on EDGE Josh Uche, who Patriots Selected Following Trade With Ravens " — He is the son of Nigerian immigrants and graduated high school at 17 years old since he skipped kindergarten. The Miami native started playing football in sixth grade, but his parents wanted him to focus on his studies so he did not play as a freshman. He switched high schools and really didn't stand out until his junior season. Uche originally committed to Miami, but decomitted and went to Michigan. " — Uche played just 10 percent of Michigan's defensive snaps his first three seasons, but saw that increase to 52.8 percent as a senior. Even with that, he was more of a part-time player, which shows he still has room to grow. He is most known for his length and his ability to always be near the ball. With some strong coaching, he has the athleticism and talent to get better and projects as a NFL nickel rusher. " — The EDGE player does come with some injury concerns. He missed most of his freshman season due to a torn meniscus, suffered a stress fracture in his foot that limited him in 2017 and then strained his hamstring in the Senior Bowl, which limited him at the combine. Uche did have a strong Senior Bowl, which is likely where Patriots coaches first started to take notice."

• Mike Masala, PatriotsWire: 4 Things to Know About new Patriots OLB Josh Uche "Uche’s game is perfect for the Patriots. He can play on the line or off the line and both play the run and rush the passer. ESPN’s NFL analyst Louis Riddick is a big believer in Uche’s game. "The analyst said that the linebacker had the perfect skill set. It’s so important to be able to play all three downs on defense today. Guys like [former Patriots linebacker] Brandon Spikes, who were more mostly run-stopping, downhill linebackers aren’t built to have long, successful careers. "Uche should be able to excel in his role in New England."