The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 25
Tweets of the day
🙌 JOSH UCHE TO NEW ENGLAND! @_Uche35— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
The @Patriots have selected him with the No. 60 pick in the #NFLDraft #ProBlue
[Draft update presented by @meijer] pic.twitter.com/lJwC98QgSl
Some Josh Uche facts ⬇️— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 25, 2020
▪️Led Michigan in sacks each of the last 2 seasons
▪️2x All-Big Ten honoree
▪️5th-highest drafted defensive player chosen during Jim Harbaugh’s era at Michigan
▪️Will reunite with former teammate Chase Winovich in New England#ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1ymP2X52et
In the second round, with the 60th pick, the @Patriots select Josh Uche! #NFLDraft#ProBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/kxon96ynCh— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 25, 2020
2020 #NFLDraft— Learfield IMG College Audio (@LearfieldAudio) April 25, 2020
Round ✌️ Pick 6️⃣0️⃣
The @Patriots select LB @_Uche35!#GoBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/qDQFvofAz4
Ann Arbor ➡️ New England— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2020
Let's go @_Uche35! #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/u0owxyLy1U
New England has picked Michigan defensive ends in the first three rounds in back-to-back years with Chase Winovich (#77) in 2019 and Jose Uche (#60) in 2020.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) April 25, 2020
Reunited. @Wino | @_Uche35 | #PatsDraft pic.twitter.com/D6mGQ8wTOG— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 25, 2020
Who woulda thought? @_Uche35 @Wino #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wbOGf4BkMf— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 25, 2020
.@_Uche35 @Wino— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 25, 2020
🤝
QBs worst nightmare pic.twitter.com/iqAsCsRhDi
So fired up for @_Uche35! When @nfl scouts would ask about a player comp, the guy that kept coming to mind was Ninkovich and how the @Patriots used him throughout his career. His best football is ahead for sure. Rare natural bend, violent punch and pursuit. Proud of this guy! 〽️— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) April 25, 2020
NFL QBs beware. pic.twitter.com/hCBU2t9StE— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 25, 2020
As we get rolling on Day Two, here's a little reminder:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2020
No school has had players selected in more consecutive NFL Drafts than... MICHIGAN. 〽️
Since 1939. #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/AIIrcmL5Ea
Cesar Ruiz became Michigan's 56th First-Round Draft Choice last night.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2020
He knew it would happen. 😤#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/0bUZ3i4gbL
Center Cesar Ruiz became the third Michigan offensive player to be an NFL first-round pick since 2005. The other two were also OL (Jake Long in 2008; Taylor Lewan in 2014).— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) April 24, 2020
The last Michigan offensive skill player (QB/RB/WR/TE) to be a first-round pick was Braylon Edwards.
Learned a lot from you brother🖤 @_Uche35 can’t wait to see you dominate at the next level‼️— David Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) April 25, 2020
Let’s Gooooo!!! @_Uche35 So happy for you dawg! Always believed in yourself and worked like crazy!— Mike McCray II (@CoachMcCray9) April 25, 2020
Mann if y’all knew 35 Uche y’all would be too proud— Tarik Black (@LetmeRockk_) April 25, 2020
UCHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE ❤️ @Patriots— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) April 25, 2020
😭😭😭 congratulations brother @_Uche35— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) April 25, 2020
Blessed to be in this position 🙏🏾— 1 (@Mcburrows_Jaden) April 24, 2020
Commited to ...
The University Of Michigan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/GsRtwHoFSE
Five-star PF Greg Brown has committed to Texas, per his Instagram Live.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) April 24, 2020
This one always appeared to be an uphill battle for Michigan. Like his father, the Austin native will be a Longhorn.
Good Work Today! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/M9hDMSpfjI— Dante MOORE (@dantemoore05) April 24, 2020
A U-M-led study shows how sugar maples are affected, positively and negatively, by their changing environment and climate: https://t.co/BK517PRYSo #ArborDay 🌳 pic.twitter.com/EXmEY1XMda— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 24, 2020
April 25, 2020 Happy Birthday DeWayne Patmon - https://t.co/M5MlpR2UsL pic.twitter.com/XtlKPhGCWG— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) April 25, 2020
This is @AbigailFinn's why ...#GoBlue | #WhyMichigan pic.twitter.com/Yf222XdFBg— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) April 24, 2020
Most Improved: Mason Parris— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) April 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: New England Patriots Select Josh Uche With the 60th Overall Pick
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Florida CB Ja'Den McBurrows Commits to Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan to Host Oakland Next Season on Dec. 21
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Into top 5 in National Recruiting Rankings
• Isaiah Houde, PatriotsWire: Grading the Patriots' Decision to Draft OLB Josh Uche
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook