The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"That was my boy. When he was at Michigan, I remember before every game we'd talk about what techniques we were going to use to beat the tackles that week. Great to be able to have that chemistry back, possibly."
— Josh Uche, discussing his excitement to reunite with former teammate Chase Winovich in New England
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: New England Patriots Select Josh Uche With the 60th Overall Pick

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Florida CB Ja'Den McBurrows Commits to Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan to Host Oakland Next Season on Dec. 21

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Into top 5 in National Recruiting Rankings

• Isaiah Houde, PatriotsWire: Grading the Patriots' Decision to Draft OLB Josh Uche

