While recovering from heart surgery on September 15, Juwan Howard stepped away from his role as head coach for Michigan Basketball. In recent weeks, Howard has been slowly returning to the program, first as a spectator and then as an assistant coach. In the meantime, Phil Martelli has served as interim head coach. With clearance from doctors, Juwan Howard is returning as head coach for Michigan Basketball.

Howard will return to the court for the first time tomorrow when Michigan takes on Eastern Michigan.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel released the following statement:



