Juwan Howard's 'For Competitors Only' Mantra Is Music To Kobe Bufkin's Ears

"We are for competitors only."

It was said dozens of times last season, with Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his players and assistant coaches constantly repeating the mantra that drove them to take home the Big Ten regular-season championship, earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and make an Elite Eight run despite facing adversity during a unique year.

The level of buy-in and sacrifice on Michigan's team during the 2020-21 campaign was astounding, and the program's culture was one of the top national storylines of the entire season.

Even more amazing, however, is that Howard and Co. have carried themselves the same way on the recruiting trail, displaying a shocking level of authenticity and honesty, something the sport of college basketball isn't exactly known for at this juncture.

No promises are made or included with a Michigan scholarship offer, and the only guarantees made are those of an opportunity to come in and compete.

Howard was able to find the perfect group that is excited to do just that — it just so happens the haul is regarded as the nation's best — and four-star shooting guard signee Kobe Bufkin, Rivals.com's No. 48 player in the class of 2021, might just be the perfect example.

