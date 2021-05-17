Ranking The Impact Each Michigan Class Had On Last Season's Success

Michigan Wolverines basketball got contributions from a lot of different places last season while winning the outright Big Ten title and advancing to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight for the first time since 2018. So we've decided to take an in-depth look at each recruiting class and how much they impacted the Maize and Blue's success in 2020-21, giving our ranking from one (the most impactful) to six (the least). Of course, the Wolverines got major contributions from two transfers — senior guard Chaundee Brown (Wake Forest) and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (Columbia) — so we have included a 'transfer' class as well. It's important to note that these rankings are based on the players from each class that still resided on the roster — not how the group looked when it arrived to Ann Arbor. Additionally, these ratings were constructed strictly on what each class contributed this past season, not on prior years. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Only A Few 2020-21 Regrets For The Staff RELATED: By The Numbers: Michigan Basketball's Hall-Of-Fame Weekend

Michigan Wolverines basketball seniors Eli Brooks (left) and Isaiah Livers (right) were huge pieces of U-M's 2020-21 success. (AP Images)

6. Class Of 2016

Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis was the only Michigan Wolverines basketball recruit from the class of 2016 to still remain on the 2020-21 roster. (AP Images)

Remaining Player: Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis Others From 2016: Guard Zavier Simpson (graduation), center Jon Teske (graduation), wing Ibi Watson (transfer to Dayton after 2018 season) The Wolverine's Take Davis was the only one to remain from this recruiting class, and while these rankings only take him into account, Simpson and Teske probably deserve a shout out for helping set the Wolverines up for their big 2020-21 season after being key pieces while the program bridged the gap between John Beilein and Juwan Howard ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, making for a seamless transition into a new era. While Davis' class ranks last on this list, he still made a significant impact in multiple ways. First, he provided depth at the center position on a team that didn't have much of it down low. Him returning for his fifth year was crucial. He actually started the first five contests of the season, and it was by no accident. The coaches said he beat out freshman Hunter Dickinson, who took over the starting duties once Davis went out with a plantar fascia injury five games into the year, in preseason practices and earned the job. In 23 appearances — 18 coming off the bench — Davis averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.2 minutes, while shooting a whopping 70.5 percent (55-for-78) from the field. He played his role perfectly, and was frankly better in small doses than as a volume-minutes player. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.1 boards per 40 minutes, while Dickinson posted 21.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per 40 minutes, showing there was little drop off in those areas when Davis was on the floor. Secondly, the captain provided great guidance to the aforementioned Dickinson, who took to Davis' teaching and leadership style. An Onsted, Mich., native, Davis took the team's group of big men on a fishing trip before the season and made it clear he wanted to pass forward what he had learned to the younger players. A second-team All-American center, Dickinson would often credit Davis for much of his success.

5. Class Of 2018

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Brandon Johns scored 14 points in the Sweet 16 against Florida State. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Remaining Players: Junior forward Brandon Johns and junior guard Adrien Nunez Others From 2018: Wing Ignas Brazdeikis (left for NBA after 2019 season), forward Colin Castleton (transferred to Florida after 2020 season), guard David DeJulius (transferred to Cincinnati after 2020 season) The Wolverine's Take Johns is the headliner here, with Nunez only having appeared in 10 games all season, exclusively in mop-up duty. The East Lansing, Mich., native's minutes (12.9 per game) actually took a hit this past season, after he averaged 19.6 per contest the year prior, but much of that was because he had to start 11 games during the 2019-20 campaign while Isaiah Livers was injured. Johns didn't see more than 14 minutes of action in 2020-21 until the postseason, when Livers suffered a season-ending foot injury. He was thrust into the starting lineup in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals against Ohio State, and stepped up the rest of the season (five games). Michigan wouldn't have made the Elite Eight if it weren't for Johns, who averaged eight points and 4.2 rebounds per tilt in his new role — compared to 4.9 points and 2.3 boards for the entire season. He was one of the few role players who was truly ready to make the leap to starter status, and while Livers' injury was a huge blow, Johns softened it enough to make a March run.

4. Class Of 2019