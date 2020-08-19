Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren sent out a letter to the college football world today, reconfirming that league football will not occur this fall. This is likely as a result of the pressure the conference has received since its decision, with both parents and players alike consistently voicing their displeasure in a public manner. The most notable attempt to make the Big Ten to reconsider its decision was made by Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields, who started a petition that received 285,300 signatures.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren took over his current position in June. (Associated Press)

"I write on this occasion to share with you additional information regarding the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season," Warren wrote. "We thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans. "The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts. "Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities.

"As you are well aware, we are facing a complicated global pandemic with the SARS-CoV-2 virus discovered in November 2019. The first medically confirmed cases did not appear in the United States until January 2020. "Over the course of the past seven months, the U.S. has recorded more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 resulting in more than 170,000 deaths, with more than 22 million confirmed cases and 780,000 lives lost around the world. "We understand the disappointment and questions surrounding the timing of our decision to postpone fall sports, especially in light of releasing a football schedule only six days prior to that decision. "From the beginning, we consistently communicated our commitment to cautiously proceed one day at a time with the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes at the center of our decision-making process. "That is why we took simultaneous paths in releasing the football schedule, while also diligently monitoring the spread of the virus, testing, and medical concerns as student-athletes were transitioning to full-contact practice. "While several factors contributed to the decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season, at the core of our decision was the knowledge that there was too much medical uncertainty and too many unknown health risks regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection and its impact on our student-athletes."

Primary Factors That led to the Cancellation (Click to Enlarge):