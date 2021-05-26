Key Spring Quotes From Michigan Players On Mike Macdonald, Defensive Staff

Below, we examine key spring quotes from Michigan players about the Michigan staff's new look on defense, the energy they've brought and more.

After dismissing coordinator Don Brown after five seasons, Harbaugh tapped Mike Macdonald , who was previously the linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens, to lead the defense. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua is the only returning defensive assistant coach, with Steve Clinkscale (defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach), George Helow (linebackers coach) and Ron Bellamy (safeties coach) all entering their first season on the staff.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh made drastic changes to his coaching staff this offseason, many on the defensive side of the ball.

• Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: "I’m fired up. We’ve got a young staff. I really love all the coaches that Coach Harbaugh brought in. It’s kind of a different energy around Schembechler these days — everyone’s excited, everyone’s just really fired up to just keep working on this defense and get out there and practice it.

"Coach Mac has brought in a bunch of different schemes, so I’m going to be doing everything this year — standing up, hand in the dirt, everything.

"Coach Mac came in here with a lot of energy, and it’s a different type of focus. You can tell he’s been in the league for the past eight years — he’s kinda got that way about him. I like what we’re doing with the defense. I like the culture that he’s instilling in us. I think he’s doing a really good job, and I’m just really fired up to have him as my coach.

"He’s a really focused guy, and he’s all about, ‘Whatever happens, happens. And we’re going to fight adversity, whether that’s penalties or whether we’re down in the game.’ It’s really just, we don’t care what happened to us, we don’t care if there’s a DPI on a third-and-10 and it’s another first down — we just gotta keep attacking, attacking and attacking. I think that’s what Coach Mac is all about."

• Fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins: "Mike Macdonald is a great coach, great guy, great person. His personality is outstanding — he’s very energetic. He’s a great coach, and I’m happy that he’s here. I can’t wait to continue to learn from him.

• Sophomore safety Daxton Hill: "He’s a laidback guy, a funny guy. He definitely knows his stuff. He loves coaching, you can tell. He loves his craft.

"The way he goes about his business, he’s very professional. He makes sure we’re all having a good grasp of the defense, learning new stuff every day. He’s making sure to take it slow but still trying to put in as much defense as he can this spring. It’s been good."

• Redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter: "I love the new defense. I love Coach Mac, man. I think he was a great addition. Just ready to get to work.

"In terms of the defense, nothing’s really changed. Still getting vertical, still attacking. It’s not like you’re reading much. Still attacking. I think that fits right in my alley."

• Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross: "We watch a lot of the Ravens’ tape. It has been helpful and I’m privileged to have a coach like Mike Macdonald here — he brings a lot of energy and is easy to talk to."

• Redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw: "I think this defense is going to give us a chance to eat. I think it’s going to give us a chance to show our true ability. And when you see us on Saturdays, we’re going to be reapers. We’re going to be wreaking havoc."