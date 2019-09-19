“In my four years here, this is my favorite offense,” he told 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit. “I think it’s the most explosive that I've seen, just the way that these plays can work. The intricacy and the nuances that go in in it … the defense can’t be right in some of these plays that he draws up, so I’m all for that. I’m absolutely loving it. I think I speak for the entire offensive line room in that realm.

Senior right guard and captain Ben Bredeson, however, isn’t all that concerned. He’s seen the offense do great things in practice and is confident they’ll continue to progress.

Michigan is now 2-0 heading into Saturday’s game at Wisconsin, but the Wolverines have looked like anything but a well-oiled machine … especially on offense. U-M was lucky to escape Army with a double-overtime victory after senior quarterback Shea Patterson and Co. sputtered, and they all know a similar effort would likely result in a loss in Madison.

"But it is a little different and there’s going to be some learning curves that go on with it. In practice you can script some looks and maybe prep the quarterback for some keys that are going to happen, but in a live game nobody runs that defense better than the defense actually running it. They’re able to hide some things, and it’s trickier running the plays in live speed than it is in practice, so those first two games were critical for us.”



And they’re 2-0, which is all that matters. Nobody will remember the tough wins early in the season if they get off to a great start in Big Ten play, including a win Saturday at Wisconsin (ask Oklahoma, which went to the playoff last year after an overtime win over the Black Knights early in the season).

Saturday’s game is a great opportunity to prove they’re a Big Ten contender, and while a loss wouldn’t be absolute devastating in that respect, it’s time to prove they can beat a really good team on the road.

Here’s what the Wolverines need to do to have a chance to capture a victory over Wisconsin Saturday in Ann Arbor:

Slow Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and force the Badgers into long second- and third-down yardage situations. Notice we didn’t say stop Taylor altogether. Wisconsin is similar to Army in one respect — the Badgers (especially Taylor) are going to pick up some yardage on the ground … it’s just a matter of limiting it and winning third down. Taylor ran for 100-plus yards in every game but one last year (11 carries for 46 yards in a loss to Northwestern in which he fumbled twice), and that included 101 against Michigan on only 17 carries.

The Wisconsin coaches went away from the run too soon last year against the Wolverines playing from behind, but they probably won’t make that mistake again this year. Second-and-seven, for example, could be as much a running down as a passing down for an offense geared to run the ball. While quarterback Jack Coan has been really good through two games, the competition has been less than stellar, and Taylor is the proven commodity here.

In some ways, Wisconsin’s start is reminiscent of U-M’s 2000 season under first-year starter John Navarre. Navarre tore up Bowling Green and Rice, but when he got to UCLA (and then Illinois) playing in place of the injured Drew Henson, the numbers dropped dramatically.

Perhaps Coan is the real deal. He is completing 76.3 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and no picks, after all. But we’d still rather see him in third and long than Taylor in third and short. Michigan’s defensive ends are a strength in pass rush, and that seems to be a good matchup for U-M against the Badgers’ behemoth offensive line.

Protect the ball. For God’s sake, protect the ball!

Among teams that have only played two games, only one has more turnovers than Michigan’s five, and that’s Rutgers — Jim Delany’s biggest failure as Big Ten Commissioner — with six. The Wolverines are 123rdin fumbles lost with five, and three have come from the quarterback position.

On a positive note, senior quarterback Shea Patterson hasn’t thrown an interception yet, and that’s an area in which he’s been pretty strong the last few years.

If Michigan loses the turnover battle by two in Madison Saturday, it willdrop to 2-1 this season. Book it. Ideally the Wolverines won’t turn it over at all, and yes, it’s been a point of emphasis in practice. At some point, however, it needs to translate to games.

If we see carelessness with the ball for a third game in a row, it’s probably indicative of a team that’s going to finish with a mediocre record. Three times is a trend.

Hit on some explosive plays. Michigan started like gangbusters in this respect in the opener against Middle Tennessee State, Patterson throwing three long touchdown passes in the first half. The second half with Army, however, was a slugfest, perhaps (in part) because Patterson was banged up.

Whatever it was, the Wolverines went conservative, once running 13 straight times.

A repeat performance would be just what the Badgers would prefer. They want to avoid playing from behind and control the tempo of the game, win time of possession and grind out a methodical win. That becomes tougher if the Wolverines get off to a quick start and force the action.

They have the athletes to do it. Guys like junior receiver Nico Collins and redshirt receiver Tarik Black are mismatches, and the slot receivers should be able to find some yardage underneath the Badgers’ defense if ‘speed in space’ is working how it’s supposed to.

Watching Saturday’s game plan unfold should be interesting.

The Breakdown: We picked Wisconsin to win the Big Ten West before the season began, and for good reason. Yes, the Badgers struggled last year, but this is a program with an identity and a lot of pride, one of the conference’s best over the last 20 years or so. They play a lot like U-M used to play in the 1990s, using a strong running game and play action to their advantage, and while they don’t have the elite skill position players (outside of the backs), they’re strong and tough on both lines.

This is a huge opening test for Michigan, but also a great opportunity. Win here and the Wolverines are off and running. Lose, and the negative energy from an antsy fan base continues, adding pressure to win against a loaded schedule.

We expect a good one in Madison.

