Videos: Warinner Provides Update On Runyan, Zordich Recaps Thomas' Comeback
Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Ed Warinner and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich each met with the media this afternoon to discuss their position groups heading into Saturday's showdown at Wisconsin.
Warinner provided a significant injury update on fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan, while Zordich talked about junior Ambry Thomas' speedy recovery from colitis.
Offensive line coach Ed Warinner
Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich
