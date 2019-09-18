News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 12:59:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: Warinner Provides Update On Runyan, Zordich Recaps Thomas' Comeback

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Ed Warinner and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich each met with the media this afternoon to discuss their position groups heading into Saturday's showdown at Wisconsin.

Warinner provided a significant injury update on fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan, while Zordich talked about junior Ambry Thomas' speedy recovery from colitis.

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Moving on Madison With Malice

RELATED: Josh Uche — 'This is how you Become Legendary'

Michigan Wolverines football cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich has been on head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff since he arrived in Ann Arbor in 2015.
Michigan Wolverines football cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich has been on head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff since he arrived in Ann Arbor in 2015. (AP Images)

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}