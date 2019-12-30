ORLANDO, Fla. — Michigan’s first trip to the Citrus Bowl under Jim Harbaugh was tabbed a business trip, a chance to get the new era off to a great start with a 10-win season. On the flip side, the talk was that Florida would rather have been anywhere else … and they played like it. Michigan won that game, 41-7, and ended the season on a high note. That was the last time, however, the Wolverines have concluded with a positive, having lost the last three bowl games. Two of them came at the hands of SEC teams — South Carolina in the Outback Bowl that concluded the 2017 campaign and Florida in last year’s Peach Bowl. The tables were turned from 2016 and the Gators, under first-year head coach Dan Mullen, came in motivated while two of U-M’s captains and a few others sat out in a blowout loss.

Running back Najee Harris was a Michigan recruit and has lived up to the hype as a five-star prospect. (AP Images)

Michigan has had its share of fun in Orlando this year, including a trip to the amusement park Monday with underprivileged children from the area, but it’s Alabama everyone’s wondering about … specifically, how badly could they really want to be here given it’s usually College Football Playoff or bust for this program? Motivation aside, the Crimson Tide has a significant talent advantage and are better at most positions. The Wolverines will likely have to score a lot of points to stay close in this one, and while the ‘Bama defense is leaky, there are plenty of athletes on that side of the ball. Here are keys to a Michigan win in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl:

Limit explosive plays on offense and make Alabama kick some field goals: This was the first key to beating Ohio State Nov. 30 as well … that one didn’t work so well. OSU’s wide receivers and running back J.K. Dobbins shredded the Wolverines with big plays both on the ground and through the air, and U-M couldn’t get off the field on the rare third-and-long play. The Buckeyes even converted a second-and-17 when U-M misplayed a man defense. Alabama’s trio of wide receivers is every bit as talented as OSU’s, if not more so. Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III — all regarded by ESPN's Todd McShay as top-30 prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft — will provide a huge test for the Michigan defensive backs. U-M’s secondary doesn’t seem to have the bodies to match up … this could be a game in which defensive coordinator Don Brown mixes up the coverages even more than usual, especially given the difficulty Michigan’s safeties have had this year covering talented receivers.

Slow the Alabama running game: The Wolverines aren’t going to stop running back Najee Harris and the Alabama running game altogether. The line boasts several future NFL players, including a pair of future early round draft picks in Jedrick Wills and Alex Leatherwood. On the other side, U-M will be playing without redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, back home after undergoing a medical procedure, and senior tackle Carlo Kemp is less than 100 percent.

This group struggled mightily against lines like Wisconsin’s and Ohio State’s when fully healthy — it’s a lot to ask guys like backups Jess Speight and Donovan Jeter to hold up against one of the nation’s top groups. U-M might need to gamble with some run blitzes, etc., and hope that the ends can generate some pressure if Tide quarterback Mac Jones is forced into passing situations. Work the intermediate game on offense: Alabama backup corner Josh Jobe will be thrust into action with starter Trevon Diggs opting to sit out the game, and he’s suspect. Michigan’s receivers will have an opportunity there, but the Crimson Tide’s safeties are very good. 'Bama is among the nation’s best in big plays, having allowed only two over 40 yards and none over 50. That’s tops in the country. This group is pedestrian, however, when it comes to plays of 10-plus yards. They’re 31st nationally in plays of 10-plus yards allowed, and teams have been able to sustain drives against them. The Tide defense is 30th in third-down defense (34.7 percent conversion rate allowed) and 35th in rush defense (135.2 yards allowed per game). U-M needs to keep the chains moving and avoid turnovers … it should be possible, though ‘Bama is among the nation’s best in forcing turnover (tied for seventh with 26).

The Breakdown: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Alabama