ESPN's Mel Kiper released his list of the top 25 prospects heading into April's NFL draft, and a former Michigan Wolverines football player surprisingly made the cut. Kiper placed center Cesar Ruiz as his No. 25 overall player in the draft and his No. 1 center, with the former projection significantly higher than what most other outlets and experts have (NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, for example, had him at No. 37, while ESPN's Todd McShay tabbed him at No. 36).

Former Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz came to U-M as the No. 1 center in the country out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)

"I really like Ruiz's 2019 film, and I have a higher grade on him now than I did last year on [Minnesota Vikings] Garrett Bradbury, the 2019 draft class' top center," Kiper explained. "Ruiz can play guard -- he started five games there for the Wolverines -- and that's why his value is so high. "NFL teams love versatile interior linemen, and I could see a team drafting him to play guard." With that in mind, Kiper pegged Ruiz to go No. 32 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs in his latest mock draft, and was the only former Wolverine projected to be taken in the first round. "The Super Bowl champs haven't made many moves this offseason, but their positions of need are clear: cornerback and interior offensive line," Kiper wrote. "[Cornerback] Kendall Fuller signed a big deal in Washington, and [cornerback] Bashaud Breeland is still on the market, leaving big shoes to fill. "But with [former Auburn cornerback] Noah Igbinoghene gone to San Francisco one pick earlier, I don't have a corner with a first-round grade on my board. "So let's give the Chiefs Ruiz, who could slide to guard to replace [Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman] Stefen Wisniewski." Ruiz wasn't the only Michigan player Kiper pegged as the best at his respective position, with the analyst also tabbing Ben Bredeson as the top offensive guard in the draft. Josh Uche, meanwhile, checked in as Kiper's sixth best outside linebacker. McShay shared a similar opinion on Michigan's sack leader the past two years (tabbed Uche as the sixth best defensive end), but was nowhere near as high on Bredeson as Kiper was (pegged him as the No. 4 offensive guard).

Mel Kiper on Peoples-Jones: "I Would Liked to Have Seen More Assertiveness and Consistency."

Former Michigan Wolverines football wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones caught six touchdown passes this past season. (Per Kjeldsen)

Wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones is widely viewed as a prospect who will be selected anywhere from the second to fifth-round in April's draft, despite an NFL combine performance that saw him take home the top spot in both the vertical jump (44.5") and the broad jump (139"). His 34 receptions and 438 yards were both incredibly underwhelming this past season, however, and he never quite lived up to the immense expectations that were put on him when he arrived in college in 2017. “I just kept waiting for dominance from Peoples-Jones," Kiper said this afternoon. "He had a 44.5” vertical and ran under a 4.5 [40-yard dash at the NFL combine] at 6-1, 212. "Peoples-Jones has that catch radius you want and has big hands. He just has to show a little bit more of a ‘want to’. "You can’t blame [quarterback] Shea Patterson because he was a pretty good college quarterback, though not elite. "There were also receivers out there — look at the other guys, who put up bigger numbers with better yards per catch averages. "I would've liked to have seen more assertiveness and more consistency [from Peoples-Jones], and for him to play to the level of those computer numbers. "I didn’t see that. Todd [McShay] is higher on him than I am, because I have a fourth-round grade on Peoples-Jones. "If he got to the fourth or fifth round, you could roll the dice and it could all come together for him. "Any higher would be basing it on the talent, and he is a first-round talent but didn’t play like a first-rounder. "That’s where the underachiever label comes in or whatever you want to call it. I have a fourth or fifth-round grade on him right now.”

Non-Combine Invitees Like Jordan Glasgow, Michael Danna Impacted Most by Cancelation of Pro Days

