It's abundantly clear what Michigan's quarterback depth chart look at the very top, with J.J. McCarthy continuing to prove that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten conference.

What isn't so clear is the depth chart behind McCarthy and where the players behind him fall on the pecking order.

While Davis Warren got the first nod off the bench, it doesn't mean that he has won the quarterback job completely just yet. As quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell told the media on Thursday, the 'Michigan Method' is also being used to determine who the backup is.

"We're going to use the Michigan Method at the number two spot at quarterback," Campbell said. "All four of those guys, Davis, Jake Tuttle, Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal will hopefully get an opportunity to show what they can do on the game field. Davis got the first nod because he played a little bit better during fall. He got that opportunity. We'll see how the rest plays out, though."

As for Warren, he entered the game in the second half with the score very much out of reach for the Pirates and back up players in the game.

With the hope that players like Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal can see time during the game against UNLV on Saturday, Campbell still has high hopes for Warren's future.

"I thought Davis did a great job with his fundamentals," Campbell said. "He's always had strong throwing fundamentals, keeping his feet on the ground and playing on time. He did a really good job in fall camp playing on time, getting rid of the football and not taking big hits. Progressing on plays and knowing when to run. If he keeps developing there he's going to have a bright future."