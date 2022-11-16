The Michigan women's basketball team improved to 3-0 on Wednesday night with a 99-67 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos at Crisler Center.

The Wolverines fell behind for the first time all season, but Michigan flexed its muscle throughout the majority of the game. Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia combined for 50 points in the dominant win as Kim Barnes Arico's team cruised to a 3-0 start on the season.

Phelia shot an incredibly efficient 11-15 from the floor, including 3-4 from beyond the arc. Kiser scored 25 points and hauled in 14 rebounds in the runaway victory. Leigha Brown added 13 points off the bench, and Maddie Nolan made three of her eight 3-pointers as the senior contributed with nine points.

As a team, Michigan shot 9-20 from distance. Western Michigan did its best to stay in the game. The Broncos threw up 38 3-point shots throughout the game, and they connected on 13 of those shots, which was good for 34.2%.

Western Michigan's Lauren Ross led all scorers with 27 points. She was 5-5 from 3-point range and didn't miss any of her four attempts from the free throw line in 35 minutes of action. However, Ross' heroic effort was not enough as Kiser and Phelia continued to dominate.