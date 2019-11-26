A two-game losing streak to end the year erased many of the good graces the team had built during its 10-game victorious stretch, and that subpar play seemed to carry over into 2019 and hindered the club throughout much of September.

The Michigan Wolverines’ football team entered last year’s game at Ohio State as a slight favorite (at least according to Vegas), but was surprisingly blown out, 62-39.

The ship has been righted ever since, however, with the Wolverines having won seven of their last eight games and having looked good doing so.

“Last year’s game wasn’t the outcome we wanted, and our goal every year is to beat them,” junior defensive end Kwity Paye explained this evening.

“Everyone on the team knows this is the biggest game of the year. We got a shirt last year that said Co-East champions on it, and on the back Coach [Jim] Harbaugh put all the losses we had.

“That 62 was right at the top. When people wear it, we’d see that number on the back and it reminds us to this day how we aspire to be a lot better than last year.

“Once I came here and Ohio State week hit, everybody became locked in. We’re locked in all season, but it’s a different kind of locked in before facing them.

“We’re super focused and once we know they’re our next game, it turns into a different kind of effort. We had a great team last year and I feel like we have a great team this season too.

“Our offense has been clicking and getting after it, ever since that Penn State game. The offense keeps going up and up and up.”

Hailing from Providence, R.I., Paye didn’t experience the rivalry growing up like those who were raised in the Midwest did.