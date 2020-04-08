NFL draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic has been releasing a draft guide prior to the annual event every year that he calls 'The Beast,' breaking down and analyzing seemingly every collegiate prospect with hopes of being selected. This year's 246-page edition was released yesterday, with a draft projection and in-depth summary included for all 13 Michigan Wolverines football players hoping to hear their names called. Below is a look at Brugler's take on all 13 of the former Maize and Blue prospects, listed in alphabetical order.

Ben Bredeson

Rank: Fourth best offensive guard Draft Projection: Fourth round Brugler's Summary: “A four-year starter at Michigan, Bredeson lined up at left guard in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ spread, pro-style scheme. One of the few two-time team captains in Michigan history, football is important to him, playing with a killer instinct and the mature toughness that translates to the pros. "Bredeson is a savvy, power-based blocker, who can create a surge with his hands. However, his initial reflex is to react with his hands, not his feet, which will tie him up vs. quick rushers at the snap. "Overall, Bredeson displays the lower body tightness and athletic concerns that likely limit him to a phone booth in the NFL, but he is experienced, strong and tough-minded, showing the starting-level positional traits for a power-running scheme.”

Michael Danna

Rank: No. 39 edge rusher Draft Projection: Undrafted Brugler's Summary: “A three-star recruit out of high school, Michael 'Mike' Danna (DAN-ah), who didn’t play football until high school, led Warren De La Salle to the 2014 state title, setting a school record with 20.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks. "He committed to Central Michigan and had his breakout season as a junior with a team best 15.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. With his degree in hand, he transferred to Michigan for his final season, coming off the bench and registering 3.0 sacks. "Danna has some juice in his lower body to spring out of his stance and win gaps. He has adequate length and power for the position, working through the body of blockers to collapse the pocket or stuff the run when reduced inside. "However, he is far from a seasoned pass rusher, thinking too much and struggling to efficiently alter his rush plan mid-play. Overall, Danna had a very quiet senior season for a grad transfer, but there is untapped talent there that can be unleashed in the right situation.”

Jordan Glasgow

Rank: 39th best linebacker Draft Projection: Undrafted Brugler's Summary: “A no-star recruit out of high school, Jordan Glasgow didn’t have any Division I scholarships at Marmion Academy and decided to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers, walking on at Michigan. "He proved his worth on special teams and earned a scholarship in 2017. Glasgow earned the starting will linebacker position as a senior and finished second on the team in tackles, adding a blocked punt. "Glasgow is a reliable tackler (zero missed tackles on the six 2019 tapes studied) with an intensity meter that is off the charts. He is solidly built, but his short arms leave him stuck on blocks at the point of attack. "While his motor always runs hot, which helps him chase down plays, he appears out of his element trying to cover out of the backfield. Overall, Glasgow will be tough to trust on defense, but his special teams ability will give him a chance to make an NFL roster (head coach Jim Harbaugh called Glagow the best special teamer on the team 'by far').”

Lavert Hill

Rank: No. 31 cornerback Draft Projection: Sixth to seventh round Brugler's Summary: “A three-year starter at Michigan, Hill played inside and outside in defensive coordinator Don Brown’s man-heavy scheme. He finished his career sixth in Michigan history in passes defended (29), one spot behind [1997 Heisman trophy winner] Charles Woodson, although he probably also ranks near the top of the list in coverage penalties. "Despite his slight frame and rail-thin limbs, Hill loves to press and mix things up at the line of scrimmage. However, he often finds himself in a trail position, leading to him grabbing and reacting instead of anticipating and staying ahead of receivers. "Overall, Hill is a hands-on cover man with a nose for the football, but he is too easily outmatched by size and speed at receiver, facing an uphill climb to earn meaningful NFL playing time unless he matures in several areas.”

Khaleke Hudson