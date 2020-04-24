We have rounded up the latest projections for each of them as we head into day two of the NFL draft, with all of the following predictions having been released since the conclusion of the first round.

Offensive guard Ben Bredeson, wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and linebacker Josh Uche are unanimously viewed as the top U-M players still on the board, though their projections vary immensely among outlets.

Round one of the NFL draft is in the books, with center Cesar Ruiz the only Michigan Wolverines football player who has come off the board so far (No. 24 overall to the New Orleans Saints).

"The LIons could use some help on their offensive interior, and Bredeson has a high floor."

• Second round, No. 33 overall pick to the New York Giants — CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso

"The Giants love Uche's versatility, and he flies around the corner in obvious passing situations when he's not ranging sideline to sideline against the run. The Bengals move out to get more picks."

• The 15th best prospect still remaining — NBC Sports

"It’s tough to know where to put Uche every single snap on an NFL field. Perhaps that’s why he only played 470 snaps for the Wolverines last year, and even fewer in previous years.

"But what you do see is unreal explosion and tenacity when facing guards or tackles. That kind of pass rush ability can contribute three to five potential game altering plays per game."

• The 15th best available prospect — CBS Sports' Josh Edwards

"Michigan did not maximize Uche's potential as a pass rusher. His best is yet to come. It is a relatively weak edge rusher class so teams in need will look in the direction of the Wolverine."

• The 16th best player still on the board, and the No. 42 overall prospect coming into the draft — The Athletic's Dane Brugler

"Uche is a speedy, loose-hipped athlete with functional length to rush the passer and the range to chase down ball carriers versus the run. However, there is predictability in his pass rush and he lacks the functional strength to easily shed blockers.

"Overall, Uche will require a patient coaching staff as he learns to be a more polished and instinctive player, but his twitched-up athleticism and edge speed are difference-making traits, projecting as an NFL nickel rusher and eventual starter."

• Second round, No. 47 overall to the Atlanta Falcons — NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

"The Falcons can't be happy with their pass rush at the moment. Uche adds explosiveness off the edge."

• Second round, No. 52 overall to the Los Angeles Rams — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

• Second round, No. 52 overall to the Los Angeles Rams — The Athletic's Dane Brugler

• No. 23 player on the board — SportsIllustrated's Rob Rang

• The 29th best prospect still remaining — NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah

• The No. 45 player available — SportingNews' Vinnie Iyer

"Uche has gained more recent appeal than other pass rushers because he also has some juice as a blitzer and can play outside linebacker in passing down subpackages. He would fit best in a scheme where can toggle between that situational position and end."

• Third round, No. 80 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders — SportingNews' Vinnie Iyer

"The Raiders could use more energetic youth behind second-year players [defensive ends] Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby. Uche (6-1, 245 pounds) is versatile; he can play on the first or second level to get after the QB on passing downs."