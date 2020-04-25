It didn't take the former two long to find new homes, however, with Hill and McKeon already signing free agent deals with pro organizations.

Ten of the Michigan Wolverines football's 13 draftable prospects were chosen this weekend by NFL teams, with cornerback Lavert Hill, tight end Sean McKeon and quarterback Shea Patterson standing as the lone exceptions.

Lavert Hill is joining the reigning Super Bowl Champs. The @UMichFootball stud has signed as an UDFA with the @Chiefs . pic.twitter.com/Ox7dy5aMy7

Happy to say I’ve signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys! Excited to get to work!

Hill signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, after going unselected today to many people's surprise. He will be reunited with former defensive end teammate Michael Danna, who was also taken by Kansas City in the fifth round this afternoon.

McKeon, on the other hand, tweeted about his transaction, writing, "Happy to say I've signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys! Excited to get to work!"

The tight end was viewed as a fringe draft prospect, and was only pegged to be taken in about half the mock draft projections heading into the weekend. He'll be teaming up with former cornerback teammate Jourdan Lewis in the Lone Star State.

The fact that Patterson didn't hear his name called wasn't a surprise, with almost no pre-weekend mock drafts expecting him to be taken. Inconsistent play as a senior in 2019 was the primary culprit, with an underwhelming showing in January's Senior Bowl enhancing that notion.