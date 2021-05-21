Listen: Chris Balas & Doug Skene Talk Michigan Football On The Huge Show

CLICK HERE to listen live.

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Doug Skene , Michigan's former All-Big Ten offensive lineman, join Bill Simonson of The Huge Show to talk Michigan Wolverines football. The trio is broadcasting live from the Tullymore Golf Resort in Canadian Lakes, Mich., to preview the Big Ten season.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook