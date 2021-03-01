 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Clayton Sayfie Previews Michigan-Illinois With Blue & Orange News
basketball

Listen: Clayton Sayfie Previews Michigan-Illinois With Orange & Blue News

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie joins OrangeAndBlueNews.com's Brad Sturdy to preview the matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Illinois (Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET).

Listen to the episode of the Sturdy For 30 podcast below.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard is set to face off against Illinois' Brad Underwood on Tuesday.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard is set to face off against Illinois' Brad Underwood on Tuesday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
