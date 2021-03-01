Listen: Clayton Sayfie Previews Michigan-Illinois With Orange & Blue News
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie joins OrangeAndBlueNews.com's Brad Sturdy to preview the matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Illinois (Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET).
Listen to the episode of the Sturdy For 30 podcast below.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Previewing A Huge Week For Michigan Basketball, More
RELATED: Illinois' Brad Underwood – ‘No Big Ten Championship Means Much’
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook