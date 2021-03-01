The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie preview a big week for Michigan Wolverines basketball, which includes a potential regular-season Big Ten title, and discuss Michigan football's new transfer quarterback, Alan Bowman.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Illinois' Brad Underwood – ‘No Big Ten Championship Means Much’

RELATED: U-M Rises To No. 2 In Today's Top 25, Narrows The Voting Margin On Gonzaga