Despite its winning ways, the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program had remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press top 25 over the last several weeks. This was due to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor remaining undefeated while the Maize and Blue rattled off win after win. The Bears, however, lost their first game of the year Saturday night at Kansas, allowing U-M to jump Scott Drew's squad and rise to No. 2 in the nation. The Bulldogs remained No. 1, but the Wolverines have narrowed the margin — Gonzaga received 1,571 points in today's voting and Michigan 1,512.

Michigan Wolverines basketball G Mike Smith is shooting 47.8 percent from three-point range on the year. (USA Today Sports Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Yet another top five matchup is now on deck for Juwan Howard's crew, with No. 4 Illinois coming to Crisler Center Tuesday night. Massive showdowns like this have been commonplace in the Big Ten this season, with the conference possessing four of the nation's top seven teams (No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Illinois, No. 5 Iowa and No. 7 Ohio State). Purdue, meanwhile, reentered the top 25 as well at No. 23, following a 73-52 blowout win at Penn State Friday night. Wisconsin also remained ranked (No. 25), despite an 0-1 week that saw the Badgers lose to Illinois at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon. It was Wisconsin's ninth loss of the year (the most of any ranked program), exemplifying the voters' realization of how tough the Big Ten is this season. Another example of that sentiment is the fact that Iowa rose four spots in today's AP top 25, despite a 22-point loss at Michigan Thursday night. The reason for the Hawkeyes' ascent was due to their impressive 73-57 win at then-No. 4 Ohio State yesterday afternoon.