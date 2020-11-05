 TheWolverine - Live Chat: Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting Discussion
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 11:17:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Live Chat: Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting Discussion

The Wolverine staff is on hand to answer questions from subscribers about Michigan Wolverines football, basketball and recruiting in this week's Thursday Chat!

Click here to join the discussion.

RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Indiana

RELATED: The Bottom Line: 'Losing Isn't Good Enough Around Here'

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is 5-0 against Indiana.
