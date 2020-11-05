Here's some top headlines of the week, followed by our take in 'The Bottom Line.'

The No. 23 ranked Michigan Wolverines football team is coming off a tough loss, 27-24, to Michigan State, and heads to Bloomington this weekend to take on No. 13 Indiana.

HEADLINE: After notching five sacks against a depleted Minnesota offensive line in week one, Michigan did not record a sack against Michigan State.

FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR DEFENSIVE TACKLE CARLO KEMP: "That was a good unit that we were facing, and they did some good things schematically to slow us down. Watching that tape, you really gotta be critical of your performance, because it didn’t end up producing an outcome, at the end of the game, that you wanted. The things that you did weren’t as impactful as you would’ve wanted them to be. So now as you watch that tape and you go forward, you gotta be prepared to see looks like that come again."

THE BOTTOM LINE: MSU was max protecting on many downs, leaving their tight end and running back in to block. But Michigan also blitzed at a high rate, meaning the Wolverines weren't exactly outnumbered at the line of scrimmage all that often and there weren't enough one-on-one battles won. The Maize and Blue registered just eight quarterback hurries on 51 MSU passing attempts.

MSU redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi was getting the ball out of his hand quickly, which is certainly a reason why Michigan didn't get in his face more, but the Wolverines' talented pass rushers, junior Aidan Hutchinson and senior Kwity Paye know they have to get off blocks and wreak more havoc in the backfield, regardless of what looks they're getting from the opposition.

Last season, Michigan was dominated up front by Wisconsin, but came back two weeks later and harassed Iowa's front to the tune of eight sacks. A rebound performance from the defensive line can happen.