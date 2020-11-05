The Bottom Line: 'Losing Isn't Good Enough Around Here'
The No. 23 ranked Michigan Wolverines football team is coming off a tough loss, 27-24, to Michigan State, and heads to Bloomington this weekend to take on No. 13 Indiana.
Here's some top headlines of the week, followed by our take in 'The Bottom Line.'
HEADLINE: After notching five sacks against a depleted Minnesota offensive line in week one, Michigan did not record a sack against Michigan State.
FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR DEFENSIVE TACKLE CARLO KEMP: "That was a good unit that we were facing, and they did some good things schematically to slow us down. Watching that tape, you really gotta be critical of your performance, because it didn’t end up producing an outcome, at the end of the game, that you wanted. The things that you did weren’t as impactful as you would’ve wanted them to be. So now as you watch that tape and you go forward, you gotta be prepared to see looks like that come again."
THE BOTTOM LINE: MSU was max protecting on many downs, leaving their tight end and running back in to block. But Michigan also blitzed at a high rate, meaning the Wolverines weren't exactly outnumbered at the line of scrimmage all that often and there weren't enough one-on-one battles won. The Maize and Blue registered just eight quarterback hurries on 51 MSU passing attempts.
MSU redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi was getting the ball out of his hand quickly, which is certainly a reason why Michigan didn't get in his face more, but the Wolverines' talented pass rushers, junior Aidan Hutchinson and senior Kwity Paye know they have to get off blocks and wreak more havoc in the backfield, regardless of what looks they're getting from the opposition.
Last season, Michigan was dominated up front by Wisconsin, but came back two weeks later and harassed Iowa's front to the tune of eight sacks. A rebound performance from the defensive line can happen.
HEADLINE: Michigan's players are stressing the importance of bouncing back from a devastating loss, and insist that the team has remained focused in the aftermath of the setback.
REDSHIRT JUNIOR LINEBACKER JOSH ROSS: "We have to keep pushing and fighting to bounce back, and we will bounce back and have a great week. I’m confident because of the guys and the leaders we have on this team — they’re go-getters. We had a tough loss, but we’ll bounce back and have a great rest of the season."
THE BOTTOM LINE: There's really two directions a team, and individuals, can go after a bout of adversity — to give up, or to take it in stride, not forgetting what happened but learning from it and coming out even better on the other side.
Michigan's players were adamant heading into the season and during last week that this team is "different" in terms of connectivity. The group is "closer," they said.
Did the team's chemistry stay intact after one of the most disappointing losses in the program's recent history?
