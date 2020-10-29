Michigan Wolverines football is coming off of an impressive 49-24 victory at Minnesota, and is looking to keep the momentum going against in-state rival Michigan State. We tackle the highlights of what the Wolverines said this week in News & Views format:

NEWS: Michigan players and coaches were adamant heading into the season that the team had a great chemistry, and it appeared to carry over into the team's performance against the Gophers. SOPHOMORE WIDE RECEIVER MIKE SAINRISTIL: "That off time that we had and that time that we weren’t playing any games was the time that I feel like we were able to continue building that trust and forming that bond."

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in his team's season-opening win at Minnesota. (AP Images)

VIEWS: "Oneness" was the theme last week, but many were skeptical (and rightfully so), wanting to first view the product on the field and see how the team responded when adversity struck. In the conference opener last season against Wisconsin, fullback Ben Mason fumbled early in the game. That mistake took the air out of U-M's sails, with the Wolverines getting boat raced by the Badgers in Madison. This year's Big Ten opener was similar in that Mason made an early blunder, committing an unnecessary roughness penalty for blocking long after the whistle. That caused U-M to get way behind the sticks, which forced a punt that got blocked, setting up a Minnesota score. The response, however, was not similar. Nobody blinked. “Everyone was calm, no matter what happened,” Mason said. “No one panicked on the sidelines; we just said we’d make a play once we got back out there and that’s exactly what happened." Sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet — behind great blocking by Mason, the offensive line and the receivers on the outside — darted 70 yards for a quick answer, a statement play.

It wasn't just talk. "The genuineness of the guys just happy for the other guy’s success really stood out," head coach Jim Harbaugh said on the Inside Michigan Football radio show Monday night. "A guy made a play, our guys were really happy for him and there were genuine celebrations for another guy doing something really good." And they were more than happy to help each other achieve that success. Not only that, but they relished in in. The perimeter blocking by the wide receivers stood out and received praise after the fact as one example of the crew's unity. Sainristil said this unique offseason was huge for the team coming together. Part of that can be credited to U.S. Navy SEAL Capt. Tom Chaby, whom Harbaugh and U-M brought in to help tighten up the culture. “Football is a team sport, and if you’re not willing to go out there and put it all on the line for the person next to you, you don’t deserve to be out there," Sainristil said. That mentality was on display in front of the nation last Saturday night. They'll have to keep it going through the trials that will surely come down the road, but it's a nice way to start.