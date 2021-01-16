 Discussing Michigan Wolverines football targets in action, including Joshua Burnham, Donovan Edwards and more.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-16 12:05:14 -0600') }} football Edit

LIVE THREAD: Michigan's Top Signees & Targets In Playoff Action

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Keep it locked here as we provide updates on Michigan Wolverines football's top commits and targets in playoff action, including West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back signee Donovan Edwards, Traverse City (Mich.) Central four-star linebacker target Joshua Burnham and more.

Subscribers can follow along with all of our updates by clicking here.

RELATED: Wolverine TV Film Review: Breaking Down Michigan Recruits & Signees

RELATED: Rivals100 RB Jaydon Blue Building Relationship With Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football RB Donovan Edwards
Michigan Wolverines football RB signee Donovan Edwards stands 5-11, 193. (George Spiteri)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}