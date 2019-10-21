News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 11:04:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Press Conference

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

We provide live updates from Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly noon presser.

YOU CAN FOLLOW ALONG HERE.

RELATED: Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Several Positive Takeaways

RELATED: Wolverine Daily Newsstand — October 21

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will face Notre Dame at 7:30 on Saturday.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team will face Notre Dame at 7:30 on Saturday. (Brandon Brown)

FOLLOW ALONG WITH UPDATES HERE.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}