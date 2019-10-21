News More News
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Scouting takeaways from @UMichFootball: WR Ronnie Bell’s emotions are all positives: 1) loves football; 2) winning/losing matters to him; 3) doesn’t want to let down teammates. If I’m an NFL scout I file last night away and use those things to fight for him in a draft room.”
— Jim Nagy on Sunday afternoon, ESPN NFL draft analyst and Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Top Headlines

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From PSU Loss

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Skene & Balas, Penn State

• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Hockey Sweeps Lake Superior State

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Still Ranked in Both the AP and Coaches Polls

• Brandon Knapp, WolverinesWire: Michigan Football Grades From Week Eight Loss Against No. 7 Penn State

