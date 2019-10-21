The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 21
Tweets of the day
I’ve never seen any video of Bump and Duffy show. When Bo was asked to do a Bo and Duffy show, he said, “I’ll do a Bo show or no show!” https://t.co/VAgKjeyotE— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) October 20, 2019
I hope Ronnie Bell is listening and that his main man @SheaPatterson_1 shares this with him! Great efforts by both of them last night. https://t.co/ueJiF8hVaY— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 20, 2019
See my nephew @eallindi83 got to touch the ball last night 💛... pic.twitter.com/W2rPPvv3Xh— Teshia (@teshia316) October 21, 2019
Love Ronnie Bell!! Great kid https://t.co/4beh1tXclo— Stephen Eisenberg (@Seisenb) October 20, 2019
While Michigan has a proud, rich history in football, and is in pursuit of championships, Michigan is not ENTITLED to championships. And that even more so applies to us as fans.— Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) October 20, 2019
Simply put, let’s continue to support our team as they continue to grind to get back on top! #GoBlue
.@JourdanJD SACKS Carson Wentz on 3rd down👏#PHIvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/K55mztLRC4— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 21, 2019
October 21, 2019 – Happy Birthday Bob and Rick Stites - https://t.co/tgcfbqT3R1 pic.twitter.com/FtJWEmfRwu— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 21, 2019
1⃣🔛1⃣ with Jett Howard— Rivals (@Rivals) October 21, 2019
Is Michigan coach Juwan Howard's son a lock for the Wolverines? @KP_Rivals sat down with @JettHoward5 at the @usabjnt minicamp to talk #GoBlue, plus Miami, Florida & Vanderbilt.
📽️ Full Video: https://t.co/2lk0MjRYYp pic.twitter.com/fsJU80nQlb
All praise to the man above!! 🙏🏾— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) October 20, 2019
The day is done!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) October 20, 2019
Michigan and Dayton split seven-inning double-headers at Ray Fisher Stadium.
Thanks to all who came out to make today special!#Team154 #goblue pic.twitter.com/X6HDxBLcqX
First inning in the books!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) October 20, 2019
The scariest leadoff man in college baseball is back! @jg500087 with an inside-the-park homer to tie the score!!#team154 #goblue pic.twitter.com/fr9BYUEV4l
Jourdan Lewis makes plays.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 21, 2019
✌️ FOR TAMER!!!@umichfldhockey doubles its lead in Ann Arbor!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 20, 2019
Wolverines lead PSU 2-0. pic.twitter.com/rn7ShvFHYj
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From PSU Loss
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Skene & Balas, Penn State
• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Hockey Sweeps Lake Superior State
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Still Ranked in Both the AP and Coaches Polls
• Brandon Knapp, WolverinesWire: Michigan Football Grades From Week Eight Loss Against No. 7 Penn State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook