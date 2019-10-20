Despite the Michigan Wolverines' 28-21 football loss at Penn State last night, the program still remained in the top-25 of both the AP and Coaches Polls this afternoon.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense allowed just 80 yards to Penn State in the second half. (AP Images)

U-M fell three spots from No. 16 to No. 19 in the AP, while sliding four pegs from No. 16 to No. 20 in the Coaches. At 5-2 overall, the Wolverines are now the second highest rated two-loss team in the nation in the AP, with only twice-defeated Texas slotting in higher (at No. 15). The victory for Penn State, meanwhile, moved the Nittany Lions up one spot to No. 6, meaning the Big Ten now has six teams rated inside the top-25.

Ohio State moved past Clemson up to No. 3 nationally after its 52-3 win at Northwestern, while Wisconsin slid seven spots to No. 13 following its shocking 24-23 setback at Illinois. The 7-0 Minnesota Golden Gophers continued their ascent three spots to No. 17, while Iowa also made a three-notch leap up to No. 20 following its 26-20 win over Purdue in Kinnick Stadium. Notre Dame, meanwhile, had a bye week and remained at No. 8 in the country, and will visit Ann Arbor next Saturday for a primetime showdown.

The Wolverines will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Irish, with their last win over the Golden Domers occurring in a 41-30 thriller at The Big House on Sept. 7, 2013. Michigan will also be attempting to extend its 11-game home winning streak, with its last loss in Ann Arbor having occurred on Nov. 25, 2017, to Ohio State.

AP Poll

Coaches Polls